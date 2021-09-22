Silver Alert issued for missing Stokes County woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Stokes County woman, authorities said Wednesday night.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Beverly Jan Martin, 67, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.

Martin was last seen at 1755 Amostown Road in Sandy Ridge, the center said.

Martin's vehicle is a green 2000 Grand Cherokee Jeep with the N.C. license plate, HD9776E, the center said.

Martin is a white woman who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, the center said. She has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Martin was last seen wearing a brown sweater, the center said.

Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts can call the Stokes County Sheriff's Office at 336-593-8130.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.