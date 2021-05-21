Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man, 62, police say

Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking the public's help in finding a 62-year-old man missing since May 4 who may be suffering from dementia or another impairment, a news release said.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Henry Downey was last seen in the area of Thurmond Street in Winston-Salem. He has short black and gray hair, weighs approximately 200 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall, according to information from the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800, or Español at 336-728-3904.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.