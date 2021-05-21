 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man, 62, police say
0 comments
top story

Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man, 62, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Silver Alert_May21.jpg

Downey

 Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking the public's help in finding a 62-year-old man missing since May 4 who may be suffering from dementia or another impairment, a news release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jim Henry Downey was last seen in the area of Thurmond Street in Winston-Salem. He has short black and gray hair, weighs approximately 200 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall, according to information from the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800, or Español at 336-728-3904.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hails ceasefire, pledges assistance for Gaza

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack
Crime

Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News