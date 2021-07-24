 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man
Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man

Manuel Alston

Alston

 WSPD

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Winston-Salem Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Manuel Alston, 46. He is 5 foot 7 and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 5100 block of Old Rural Hall Road.

Alston was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, tan shoes and a black hat.

A Silver Alert was issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

If you have any information about Alston’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.

