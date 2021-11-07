 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman
0 Comments

Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
bradford

Bradford

 Winston-Salem Police

The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Kristen Nicole Bradford, 23, is 5 foot 9 and weights 226 pounds. She was last seen Saturday in the 400 block of Peden Street.

The Silver Alert notification system has been activated and anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kristen Bradford is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.

You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News