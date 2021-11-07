Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Kristen Nicole Bradford, 23, is 5 foot 9 and weights 226 pounds. She was last seen Saturday in the 400 block of Peden Street.

The Silver Alert notification system has been activated and anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kristen Bradford is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.

You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.