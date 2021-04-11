 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman
0 comments

Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Neva Faith White

Neva Faith White

 Winston-Salem Police

The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Neva Faith White, 26, was last seen on foot Saturday at 1 p.m. in the area of 2043 Truelove Lane. White was last seen wearing a dress and mismatched socks, police said. A Silver Alert has been issued.

She is 5 foot 2 and weighs 100 pounds. White has blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of White is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News