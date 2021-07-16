 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing woman, 20, in Winston-Salem, police say
Silver Alert issued for missing woman, 20, in Winston-Salem, police say

Smith_SilverAlert.jpg

Smith

 Winston-Salem Police Department, Provided

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 20-year-old woman who may suffer from a cognitive disorder.

Jaysia Lebrae Morris Smith is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday walking in a southwest direction from 100 Stagecoach Road, according to information from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Smith was wearing a brown tank top and blue shorts. She was not wearing shoes. 

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Smith.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

