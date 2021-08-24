Silver alert issued for missing woman, 21, in Winston-Salem, police say

Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old woman reported missing in the area.
Diamond Tierra Kimbrough has long black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
She was last seen in the 1200 block of Reynolds Forest Drive in Winston-Salem. A Silver Alert was issued by Kimbrough because authorities believe she may have a cognitive disorder.
Police ask anyone who may see Kimbrough to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904.
