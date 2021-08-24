 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver alert issued for missing woman, 21, in Winston-Salem, police say
0 Comments
top story

Silver alert issued for missing woman, 21, in Winston-Salem, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missing_8_24_21.jpg

Kimbrough

 Winston-Salem Police Department, Provided

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old woman reported missing in the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Diamond Tierra Kimbrough has long black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

She was last seen in the 1200 block of Reynolds Forest Drive in Winston-Salem. A Silver Alert was issued by Kimbrough because authorities believe she may have a cognitive disorder.

Police ask anyone who may see Kimbrough to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News