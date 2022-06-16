 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing woman, 51, last seen in Winston-Salem

Missing_WSPD_June16.PNG

Taylor

 Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 51-year-old woman.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Wendy Carrie Taylor, who is described in a news release as 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and her hair was recently colored brown.

Taylor was last seen wearing a blue/gray tank top, blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a white backpack in the area of Robinhood Road. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

