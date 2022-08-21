 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem man

  • 0
Covington

Covington

 WSPD

The Winston-Salem Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Oneal Covington.

He is a 62 years old, 4 foot 11, 100 pounds with short black/grey hair, brown eyes and a burn scar on his face.

Covington was last seen in the 500 block of Barbara Jane Avenue at 7 a.m. Sunday.

He was wearing black pajama pants with animal prints.

Anyone with information about Thomas Covington is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

Melissa Hall
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert