Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem man

The Winston-Salem Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Oneal Covington.

He is a 62 years old, 4 foot 11, 100 pounds with short black/grey hair, brown eyes and a burn scar on his face.

Covington was last seen in the 500 block of Barbara Jane Avenue at 7 a.m. Sunday.

He was wearing black pajama pants with animal prints.

Anyone with information about Thomas Covington is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

Melissa Hall