Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem teenager
Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem teenager

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Nautica Tracyona Williams, 18.

Williams is a 5-6 Black woman, weighing 200 pounds, and is wearing basketball shorts. She was last at 1234 Rhue Road. 

Anyone with information about Williams should call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

