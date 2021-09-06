 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem woman missing since late August
Police lights
Winston-Salem police are asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Marsha Maureen Robinson, 59, was last seen leaving Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on Aug. 21. Her last known address is 125 Ferrell Heights Court, Apt. 217 in Winston Salem.

Robinson is a black woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 207 pounds, police said.

The Silver Alert notification system has been activated.

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

