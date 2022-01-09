 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver alert issued for Winston-Salem woman
The Winston-Salem Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Tamara Lynn Mallory. She is 54 years old, 5 foot 5’ and weighs 170 pounds. Mallory has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the 400 block of McGill Drive in Winston-Salem wearing a dark hoodie and driving a silver 2009 Honda Civic, license tag number RBK-2497.

Anyone with any information about Mallory’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

