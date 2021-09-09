Silver alert issued for woman, 31, missing since Monday, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 31-year-old woman missing since Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kayla Marie Mascaretti is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds and was last seen in the 7900 block of North Point Boulevard, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officials have issued a silver alert for Mascaretti because they believe she may suffer from a cognitive disorder.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904.