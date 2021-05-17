Silver Alert: Police ask public's help to find missing Kernersville teen

Staff Report
Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Andres Maximono Flores, 17, of Kernersville, who was last seen Sunday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem Police.
Flores is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds, the release said. He was last seen leaving his residence on Rockbridge Drive wearing a red T-shirt, black sweatpants and gray Crocs. He suffers from cognitive disorders, therefore a Silver Alert was issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, the release said.
Police ask anyone with any information about Flores’ whereabouts to call 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800, or Español at 336-728-3904.
