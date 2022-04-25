Silver Alerts canceled for two men in Winston-Salem

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Thomas Ray McMillian, 19, of Winston-Salem has been canceled.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Winston-Salem police said that Deshemi Larmont Kimbrough, 48, of Winston-Salem, who was reported missing Saturday, has been located in good health.
Police are still looking for Thomas Ray McMillian, 19, of Winston-Salem, who was also reported missing Saturday.
He was last seen at 3505 N. Patterson Ave., wearing a brown coat, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McMillian can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
