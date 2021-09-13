Sinkhole causes two wrecks in Winston-Salem. Bethabara Road still blocked after water-line break

A minute later, police said, a 2006 Hyundai came along the same stretch of the road, traveling the same direction as Johnson and also struck the sinkhole.

This car turned over and came to a stop after wrecking, police said. The driver received injuries considered to be non-life-threatening in the wreck. The car received $12,000 in damage and was not drivable after the wreck.

The line breakage caused nine schools to experience low pressure or no pressure, said Brent Campbell, the chief communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. All schools had their water service back by 10 a.m., Campbell said, noting no problems with lunch service.

Monday evening, police tape and barricades were in place to keep people away from the deep hole that carved out a section of Bethabara Road when the lines failed. A warning to workers not to stand too close to the edge of the broken asphalt was written onto the roadway at some point during the repair work, which started on Monday but was not completed.

Water still poured from the broken 24-inch main on Monday evening.

The utility said that customers could see discolored water resulting from the service restoration, but that lines can be flushed by running water from a bathtub faucet for a short time. If the water does not clear within a reasonable time, contact City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.

