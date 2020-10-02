Sinkhole grows to car-swallowing proportion in less than two weeks in parking lot of Winston-Salem school

As the branch approaches the roundabout at the intersection of Runnymede and Hawthorne roads, it goes underground through a pipe under Northwest Boulevard and dumps the waters of Runnymede Branch out on the southeast side of the intersection, where the branch eventually joins Peters Creek.

Huff said there's no telling how long the metal water pipe has been down there, but obviously, it's been too long.

"The pipe has aged and it became separated and the bottom rusted out under the school system parking lot," Huff said. "As the water infiltrated in and out of that hole, it hydrated the surrounding soil and it got sucked into the pipe."

Then, with the supporting soil eaten away, it was only a matter of time before the asphalt above collapsed into the hole, Huff said.

It will be the second incident in recent years where Northwest Boulevard has been closed because of a decaying pipe.

In 2018, the city closed Northwest Boulevard between University Parkway and Chatham Road, in order to replace a pipe that carried water from the south side to the north side of the street.

Elizabeth Coyne, who lives near the site of the new hole, said she noticed that it began opening up after the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred near Sparta on Aug. 9.