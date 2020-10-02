Sinkhole grows to car-swallowing proportion in less than two weeks in parking lot of Winston-Salem school

A failing pipe that runs underneath the Wiley Middle School parking lot and Northwest Boulevard has excavated a hole of car-swallowing proportions.
What it means for drivers in that part of Winston-Salem is that Northwest Boulevard will have to be closed for repairs, and that motorists will be taking convoluted detours to get around the road work.
Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations, said he and school officials are putting their heads together to figure out how the work will proceed.
So far, the hole is confined to the Wiley Middle School parking lot on the north side of the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Hawthorne Road.
"This went from zero to 100 miles per hour in less than two weeks," Huff said, remarking on the hole's rapid growth. "A substantial sinkhole on school board property had advanced significantly with the storms we have had as of late."
The corrugated metal pipe that passes under the school parking lot and Northwest Boulevard is 72 inches in diameter. That's 6 feet. The average person could walk around in a pipe like that.
The pipe picks up water from Runnymede Branch, a little waterway that runs through the park and in between the travel lanes of the road that also carry the Runnymede name.
As the branch approaches the roundabout at the intersection of Runnymede and Hawthorne roads, it goes underground through a pipe under Northwest Boulevard and dumps the waters of Runnymede Branch out on the southeast side of the intersection, where the branch eventually joins Peters Creek.
Huff said there's no telling how long the metal water pipe has been down there, but obviously, it's been too long.
"The pipe has aged and it became separated and the bottom rusted out under the school system parking lot," Huff said. "As the water infiltrated in and out of that hole, it hydrated the surrounding soil and it got sucked into the pipe."
Then, with the supporting soil eaten away, it was only a matter of time before the asphalt above collapsed into the hole, Huff said.
It will be the second incident in recent years where Northwest Boulevard has been closed because of a decaying pipe.
In 2018, the city closed Northwest Boulevard between University Parkway and Chatham Road, in order to replace a pipe that carried water from the south side to the north side of the street.
Elizabeth Coyne, who lives near the site of the new hole, said she noticed that it began opening up after the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred near Sparta on Aug. 9.
The quake was felt as far away Atlanta and Lexington, Kentucky. Might the earthquake have been the last shake that broke loose a rusty pipe under the Wiley Middle School parking lot?
Earthquake experts and local officials have their doubts.
Huff called it "possible," but emphasized that "the root cause is that the bottom of the pipe rusted through."
Mitch Withers, a professor at the Center for Earthquake Research and Information in Memphis, Tenn., said, "It is possible that shaking might have accelerated the process, but without additional evidence, I don't think it would be a primary factor.
"There are also numerous variables that would go into estimates of time between the initial leak in the pipe, and sufficient erosion to create the sink hole collapse" Withers said.
At any rate, the school has fenced off the affected section of the school parking lot to keep out the curious or unwary.
"The school district will move forward with getting an engineer in place," said Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of construction for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
