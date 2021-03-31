Sister of Irish businessman Jason Corbett said Davidson DA won't retry Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens.

Martens said he hit Jason Corbett several times to get him away from his daughter. Molly Corbett said she tried to hit him with a paving brick.

Davidson County prosecutors said the physical evidence disproved any claims of self-defense. They pointed to the blood evidence in the bedroom and the extent of Jason's injuries. A medical examiner testified that Jason was hit in the head at least 12 different times and that his skull was crushed. In closing arguments, prosecutors implied that Molly Corbett might have drugged Jason Corbett. Trace amounts of the drug trazodone were found in Jason's system, and an expert for the prosecution said that it was unlikely that there was enough trazodone to have an impairing effect on Jason. The drug was prescribed to Molly Corbett.

Jason's children, Jack and Sarah, made statements to social workers at Union County Department of Social Services and Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville. In those statements, the children said they saw Jason physically and emotionally abuse Molly. Sarah said in the statements that on Aug. 2, 2015, she had a nightmare and that she went to Molly Corbett.

Molly Corbett told investigators that Jason had begun choking her because he had been awakened in the middle of the night.