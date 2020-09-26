Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith

When Gov. Roy Cooper in March issued an order that limited the number of people who could attend worship services to slow the spread of COVID-19, Most houses of worship responded by shifting to a combination of online and drive-thru services.
Two months later, when a federal judge issued a ruling allowing larger indoor services most religious groups opted to remain online in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
And now, at six months, faith leaders say they've adapted to the changes, figuring out ways to bring services to people's homes.
But, they said, they miss seeing worshippers each week.
Bishop Sir Walter Mack of Union Baptist Church said the pandemic has served to reinforce his philosophy of "looking and thinking forward and embracing technology.
"It's been a challenge to keep everyone engaged, every generation reached, until we can comfortably and safely return to church," Mack said. "We've been able to make online work for Bible study, youth groups, even fitness workouts."
Slowly 'regathering'
Union Grove Baptist Church in northern Davidson County has embraced a cautious approach to holding services during the pandemic.
The church at 2295 Union Grove Church Road in Lexington took its time reopening — or as the congregation calls it "regathering" — electing to do so in June, a few weeks after the federal judge's May 16 restraining order.
Although some local churches supported a reopening lawsuit filed by the Rev. Ronnie Baity, pastor of Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, Union Grove "was determined to follow (Gov. Roy Cooper's) guidelines until they were lifted," senior pastor Ken Harris said.
"We felt it was right to respect the authority of the governor as part of being a good citizen. We always want to be biblically sound, and not be socially obstinate."
Union Grove reopened its preschool- through 12th-grade Christian school with the 2020-21 school year, but has conducted only Sunday morning services to date. There are plans to resume Wednesday night gatherings in October.
"We've had no COVID cases related to church services, and just three related to the school, all contracted outside the school," Harris said.
Harris said about half of the church membership has been attending Sunday worship, with the rest participating electronically, whether online, through a radio broadcast or listening on their phone.
Church leaders have been meeting via Zoom on Sunday nights, a practice Harris expects to continue post-pandemic.
"Our best Sunday so far has been 266 members, but we've become more effective with the virtual part of worship that we will continue a lot of the things we've put into place," Harris said.
Harris said the membership has been remarkably consistent with their offerings during the pandemic, "giving through a mobile app, texting, the church website and in boxes at services."
"We're overly pleased with the way members have embraced other ways to give," Harris said. "They have learned that you don't have to have an offering plate passed before you to give to the missions of God.
"I've also been impressed by the faithfulness of God's people, whether in-person or connecting through media. With the affordability of media these days, I expect other churches our size will follow our path."
'New formula of ministry'
The pandemic may be keeping the congregation physically out of Union Baptist.
However, most of the membership is all-in on keeping daily activities going through "Zoom church," including a Zoom choir during Sunday worship services.
"We won't be returning to the church in its pre-pandemic condition per se," Mack said.
"It will be a new formula of ministry, a hybrid, where people are comfortable with handling certain meetings and functions by Zoom or other means that they previously only did in person.
"We can't let the pandemic deter our mission to keep people connected to faith and hope," he said.
Mack emphasized several times a "safe return to church" since eight or nine Union Baptist members have been infected with COVID-19.
"Thankfully, everyone who got it is still with us, but we know people — family members and friends — who aren't because of the virus," Mack said.
"I believe we're all waiting, not just on a vaccine, but also a trusted national policy to rise about the politics of the pandemic, of who's wearing a mask or not and why."
Mack said he feels fortunate the church is "doing OK" with its finances, even though lower utility and other expenses associated with the church building aren't offsetting a decline in giving.
"Giving has been a little bit on the downturn after the first few months of the pandemic since some members offered from their stimulus benefit or until their unemployment benefits ran out" in late July, Mack said.
"We have members who say they will honor their financial pledge to the church once they are no longer being furloughed or they find new work. We know their support remains real and long lasting."
'Church is community'
St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem is also anticipating a return to full-time in-person services in October, church rector Rev. Dixon Kinser said last week.
That's about three months later than Kinser projected in a Journal article shortly after the restraining order was issued.
“The biggest hurt is the loss of community,” Kinser said in May.
“The people, they are connected to their churches because they’re connected to people. Church is community, not an institution.”
St. Paul's membership is about 2,400, with several hundred actively engaging weekly through three media platforms, Kinser said.
"Our diocese is dictating policies, including how often we're gathering based on state public health guidelines," Kinser said last week.
"Some members are eager to come back, but some say they won't return in-person until there is a vaccine.
"People are nervous and don't know still what they could expose themselves to by venturing out too much," Kinser said.
Kinser said that not only have elderly members expressed concern that they are at risk, but also couples who say they're not ready for their children to socialize during a pandemic.
"Many are connecting through streaming online and don't feel a deep need to meet in-person yet," Kinser said.
Kinser said that not holding in-person services has resulted in a sharp decline in what he called "loose plate giving" from visitors and non-members.
Overall giving remains steady, Kinser said, with the church within range of meeting its annual financial expectations.
"We are confident that members are aware that the needs of the church go on even during a pandemic," Kinser said.
Kinser, however, said he is aware of how giving slumped during the Great Recession, which began in late 2007 and with a socioeconomic impact felt in the Triad through 2011.
A major factor in 2008-09 was the collapse of Wachovia Corp., particularly the plunge in its share price in 2008 before it was bought by Wells Fargo & Co.
The drop-off was pivotal given that some individuals would provide their annual offering in December from donating Wachovia stock to their house of worship, getting a tax credit as part of the transaction.
Kinser said it wasn't until 2010 before St. Paul's began to see offerings approaching pre-Great Recession levels.
"The reasons that the economy is down right now are greatly different, but we're very aware of our need for a comprehensive financial strategy for the fourth quarter and through at least the first half of 2021," Kinser said.
'Screeching halt'
The pandemic shifted the Sri Mata Hindu Temple, which opened in Clemmons in October 2016, from a "buzz of daily activity" to a screeching halt in mid-March.
Manjunath Shamanna, a board trustee for Sri Mata, said the temple was closed to most worshipers for several months, open mostly "to just one of the community priests going in on a daily basis to complete the necessary ritual for each day."
The solution, like other local houses of worship, was adapting to virtual activities. such as weekly prayer groups on Zoom.
"Few major events, like the Temple anniversary and other smaller events, which would have normally seen a few hundred attendees, were conducted on a very small scale," Shamanna said.
"They were limited to only a couple of priests conducting the ritual, and were telecasted virtually for the community to view."
Shamanna said the partial closing of the temple had a directed effect on community contributions.
They "generated only a fraction of the income than if the event took place under normal times," Shamanna said.
Shamanna said Sri Mata leaders eventually became comfortable enough with the limited easing of pandemic restrictions to reopen the temple for an hour on Saturdays and Sunday "on a very small scale, with all the (public health) guidelines followed to ensure everyone’s safety."
Pre-registration is required, temperatures are checked upon arrival and visitor information is collected for potential contact tracing. Mask wearing is mandatory.
"Only monetary contributions are accepted from visitors," Shamanna said. "All other contributions, such as food offerings, flowers, etc., which would normally be accepted, is prohibited strictly."
Altogether, the pandemic has dealt what Shamanna called "a hard truth" to the temple.
"Visitors to Temple from the community has dropped to 10% or less, which impacted by drastically reducing monetary contributions that supported Temple operating expenses," Shamanna said.
"Senior citizens from community who used to look forward to their weekly visits to the temple — to worship and socialize — are now unable to do so freely due to the fear of COVID."
Shamanna said the temple community "is now yearning to go back to their familiar place, but are unable to do so, in their familiar way."
Silver lining
The shifting of activities from in-person to virtual has had silver linings for the local Buddhist community, according to organizer Michelle Nicolle.
Nicolle said pre-pandemic, her small Zen group of typically 10 to 15 individuals practiced in a physical space at 18 Springs Center off Reynolda Road. They share in the cost of leasing the space.
"Since COVID, we have moved totally to a Zoom platform, meeting at 7:30 a.m. Mondays for meditation, and then from 8 to 8:30 a.m. for a 'coffee chat,' " Nicolle said.
"Our attendance has increased steadily. I think early morning meditation via Zoom is probably just easier for people than getting in their cars and driving to a physical location at 7:30 a.m.
"The bigger places that have to maintain a building have things much worse than our nimble little group," Noelle said.
Noelle said she and the Zen group are "leaning toward keeping the Zoom at 7:30 a.m. meditation even after the pandemic."
"I think this works as long as the group stays small and everyone can fit into one zoom screen. Once it gets bigger than one screen, it is harder to stay connected to everyone."
Leery of return
The membership at Masjid Al-Muminun, the Triad's Oldest Islamic organization, also has been leery of returning to in-person worship, according to resident imam Joe'l Abdur-Razzaaq Saahir.
"Our congregation is older and is in the No. 1 age group affected by the virus," Saahir said. He said the typical pre-pandemic attendance for worship was between 30 and 40.
Saahir said Masjid Al-Muminun is fortunate in that it began broadcasting its worship services on Facebook Live in 2017, and has been using virtual meetings to conduct business.
"We don't want anyone to be at unnecessary risk for COVID, and I believe members are appreciative of our approach," Saahir said. "Members see that engaging with the technology is important. There's no going back now."
"We want to be as ready as possible for when we come back inside, but some in our regular membership have made it clear they can wait until (the virus) is gone," Saahir said.
The pandemic has required Masjid Al-Muminun and its members to shift how they provide offerings and conduct their weekly and monthly charitable work, such as providing food baskets for needy families.
"We haven't stopped all of our activities," Saahir said. "We're still paying the bills, still providing annual scholarships for needy students.
"Our members understand that charity work is at the heart of our faith, and we've been able to hold the line financially.
'Do not harm, do good'
Ardmore United Methodist Church is taking a "do no harm, do good" approach with its members and the pandemic, Rev. Matt Farabow said.
"We're being intentional about not meeting in person with a lot of people," Farabow said about the church's congregation of about 800.
"The key words for me during this pandemic have been flexibility and adaptability, a direction the membership understands given our diversity that leans in the direction of those ages 55 and older," Farabow said.
"We understand we have the option of being more in-person, but we've decided to follow the guidelines of the governor in terms of what we can and can't do.
"We may be physically distant, but we are finding ways to be spiritually together," Farabow said.
For example, while Farabow said that virtual services "are not preferred, we have learned they can be done effectively and offer a greater level of convenience."
The pandemic "is challenging us to be more dynamic, more creative, to draw deeper into worship and God with the virtual service, rather than just having the sermon on in the background while doing the dishes," Farabow said.
"Our Bible study engagement has been encouraging online."
A bonus from having a more prominent online presence includes being discovered by listeners far from Winston-Salem, Farabow said.
"We've picked up participation from people from Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, even Sweden," Farabow said.
In terms of offerings, members have become comfortable with giving through an app and through the church website.
"Much like people who continue to pay their monthly gym fee even though they couldn't go inside until recently, our pledges and giving has remained strong, really amazing if you think about it," Farabow said.
"We are, however, missing giving from people who are not regular attendees or who haven't made a yearly pledge."
Ultimately, Farabow said, the pandemic has not deterred from the church's mission, "which is always give a sense of hope of what tomorrow may bring and be open to what God is asking us to do, which includes being more adaptable as we move forward."
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.