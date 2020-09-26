Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith

"We want to be as ready as possible for when we come back inside, but some in our regular membership have made it clear they can wait until (the virus) is gone," Saahir said.

The pandemic has required Masjid Al-Muminun and its members to shift how they provide offerings and conduct their weekly and monthly charitable work, such as providing food baskets for needy families.

"We haven't stopped all of our activities," Saahir said. "We're still paying the bills, still providing annual scholarships for needy students.

"Our members understand that charity work is at the heart of our faith, and we've been able to hold the line financially.

'Do not harm, do good'

Ardmore United Methodist Church is taking a "do no harm, do good" approach with its members and the pandemic, Rev. Matt Farabow said.

"We're being intentional about not meeting in person with a lot of people," Farabow said about the church's congregation of about 800.

"The key words for me during this pandemic have been flexibility and adaptability, a direction the membership understands given our diversity that leans in the direction of those ages 55 and older," Farabow said.