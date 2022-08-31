Six more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 related illness; weekly case up slightly

An additional six COVID-19 related deaths have been reported for Forsyth County, while the weekly case count increased slightly last week, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth is listed with 868 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in earnest in mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The case count for the week that ended Aug. 27 was 917, up from a revised 910 in the previous DHHS report.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.7%, or 144, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

By comparison, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 110,261 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the statewide pandemic state of emergency to expire Aug. 15 after 29 months, citing changes in the state’s emergency management requested by DHHS “to ensure flexibility that is currently made possible by the governor’s COVID-19 State of Emergency.”

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

In 11 of the past 13 weeks, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth levels as high, including the last eight reports.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 248 new cases per every 100,000 people, compared with 292 the previous week. It’s lower than in any of the three previous reports.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks increased by two to 21 in the latest state update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks dropped by 63 to 215 while infected residents declined by 87 to 223.

In both instances, the primary factor in the declining cases was DHHS declaring over outbreaks at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation (64 staff and 60 residential) and Magnolia Creek Assisted Living (31 residents and eight staff).

However, DHHS has a new outbreak listed at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation involving two residents.

In the latest report, DHHS listed Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center as having a COVID-19 related resident death.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 98 staff (up 11) and 25 residents (up three).

Creekside Manor of Forsyth, with 35 residents (up one) and nine staff (unchanged)

Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 29 residents (down one) and 11 staff (up one).

Trinity Elms, newly listed at 29 residents and eight staff.

Salemtowne, with 14 residents (unchanged) and 13 staff (up two).

The Oaks, with 18 residents (down one) and eight staff (unchanged).

Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with 14 residents (up two) and 12 staff (up seven).

The Atrium/The Respite Center, with 22 residents (up three) and one staff (unchanged).

Trinity Glen, newly listed with 15 staff and three residents.

The Citadel at Winston-Salem, newly listed with 11 staff and five residents.

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 43 residents and 19 staff (both unchanged).

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 37 inmates (up two) and three staff (unchanged) and the third largest jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

DHHS also removed from the dashboard: Darby House (three residents, one staff); and C.R.T. Golden Lamb Rest home (two staff).

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 20,855, down 5.2% from a revised 22,041. It is the fifth consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 3,279, or 15.7%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.12 million.

There were 492 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 26,335.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,120, down 139 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,171 last week, down 112 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 249 COVID-19 patients, down 30 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations. The BA.5 subvariant made up 80.9% of new cases from the period of Aug. 7 to Aug. 20.

A new subvariant surfaced during the two-week period, with B.A.4.6 representing 11.1% of new cases and BA.4 being 6.4%.

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said recently that BA.5 is not likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted.

However, he cautioned that “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and, sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

DHHS reported 20 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 20.4 million and 28 million the previous two weeks. The 20 million is the lowest level since 16.5 million for the week that ended July 6.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.