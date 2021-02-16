Six-week summer program for students falling behind in school proposed in NC legislative bill

A new bill introduced to the General Assembly on Tuesday requires public schools to offer a six-week summer program to students whose studies have suffered from online learning.

The bill's sponsors include Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, Jeffrey Elmore, R-Watauga, and N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.

Moore said at a press conference on Tuesday that the in-person program would be for students in grades K-12 who are at risk of falling behind in their academics. Enrollment in the program would not be mandatory, Moore said.

"It's really difficult for children to learn and not be in class. We know these kids are falling behind and it's something North Carolina will pay for for decades," he said.

Moore said the state has enough money to pay for every K-12 student to attend the summer program, which would be for five hours a day and five days a week.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently approved designating $1.6 billion in federal money to be used for schools for such programs as extended learning, PPE and improving protocols to make schools safe from the spread of COVID-19. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is expected to get $66 million from that pot of money.