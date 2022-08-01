Skate World in Kernersville plans reopening after fire damage

KERNERSVILLE — Skate World in Kernersville will reopen when the damage from a Sunday fire is repaired, reports show.

Assistant Fire Marshal Austin Flynt said the owners of the business are beginning to work on repairs, and on Facebook, owner Lisa Blakely and her son Brandon said they would keep people posted about the status of repairs.

“We will be closed for a while as it will take a lot of work to get all the renovations done and back open,” they wrote. “We will be back.”

Flynt said the fire was accidental, and that workers doing maintenance at the building caused the fire. The business is on West Mountain Street near the Hopkins Road intersection.

“There was maintenance work on the front side of the building, and that was where the fire started,” Flynt said. “They were doing sheet metal work on the outside of the building, and that led to the suspicion of the main cause of the fire.”

Flynt did not release the name of the company doing the work on the building. He said when firefighters arrived about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, “there was heavy smoke coming from all the creases of the roof.”

Firefighters went to second alarm status after their arrival, which brought other departments and agencies out to assist. The fire was declared under control at 2:18 p.m. Some 64 firefighters and 24 pieces of equipment were brought to the scene, Flynt said.

Flynt said losses are estimated at $250,000. Firefighters estimated the value of the building at $600,000 and the building plus contents at $800,000.

“A lot of the structural components of the building were extensively damaged,” Flynt said. “A lot of the area where the roller rink and sitting area was damaged. The eating area, cafeteria and kitchen were in pretty good shape.”

No one was injured, and Flynt said people on the property were evacuated. The owners said no one was actually inside the building at the time of the fire.

“I know this place means as much to you, the kids we skate and all the community,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “This place is a landmark.”