Skeletal remains identified as belonging to a Winston-Salem man who was shot in the head, police say

Authorities identified the skeletal remains discovered last month in the 700 block of West Devonshire Street as belonging to a Winston-Salem man, whose cause of death was a gunshot wound to his head.

The remains of David Rojo Garcia, 21, were found in a field on West Devonshire Street shortly before noon on Feb. 25, Winston-Salem police said.

At that time, investigators found a handgun in the area, indicating that Garcia's death was likely unnatural, police said.

Police Lt. Gregory Dorn said Wednesday that the evidence shows that Garcia’s wound was self-inflicted.

“We are unable to determine if (it was) intentional or accidental,” Dorn said.

Garcia hadn't had any contact with police, family or friends since Oct. 22, 2019, police said. He hadn't been reported as a missing person.

On Oct. 22, 2019, employees at Compare Food Supermarket at 951 Silas Creek Parkway had approached Garcia to speak to him about a matter related to the grocery store, police said.

Garcia then ran from the store, and the employees saw that Garcia had a handgun, police said.