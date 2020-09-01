Residents of skilled-nursing facilities will be able to visit outdoors with family members and friends, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
An order issued Tuesday by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen allows for limited outdoor meetings with up to two visitors. The order is in effect through at least Sept. 22.
The order is part of an overall partial relaxation of North Carolina's social-distancing guidelines by the Cooper administration going into effect Friday.
"We've been allowing outdoor visitation for other long-term care facilities, but we had not allowed them yet at skilled nursing facilities because most residents tend to be medically frail," Cohen said. "We have worked very hard at protecting them.
"We've been trying to find this balance in recognizing that visitation is part of leading a full and complete life, but keeping the virus out of those settings as much as possible."
Participating skilled-nursing facilities cannot have an active outbreak.
"A facility should accommodate visitation to the greatest extent possible for each resident," according to the order.
"Facilities should require scheduling of visits in advance, and visits should be dependent on availability of suitable space, sufficient staffing and personal protective equipment at the facility to meet resident care needs."
Facilities can limit "the length of any visit, the days on which visits will be permitted, the hours during a day when visits will be permitted, and the number of times during a day or week visitation may occur," according to the order.
Other requirements include: having a testing plan; an updated written infection control or preparedness plan for COVID-19; a designated locations conducive to visiting that allows for social distancing; and maintaining staffing levels without resorting to crisis capacity strategies.
Cohen's order places several restrictions on residents and visitors, including:
- Wearing a mask at all times;
- Remaining at least 6 feet apart except for compassionate care circumstances, such as end of life scenarios;
- Not permitting visits if anyone is showing signs of respiratory illness or other COVID-19 symptoms; and
- Visitors providing medical documentation that they are symptom-free if they had been infected by the virus.
The order allows facilities to "have discretion to alter visitation practices based on disease transmission in the facility or community, visitor non-compliance, or other factors."
As of noon Tuesday, there have been at least 1,342 residents of nursing homes or residential care centers in the state who have died from COVID-19. Those deaths accounted for 48.9% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
There have been at least 12,137 cases in long-term care facilities, representing 7.2% of the statewide total.
In recent months, Republican legislative leaders have urged the Cooper administration to ease visitor restrictions on long-term care facilities as a quality-of-live issue.
Triad long-term update
DHHS listed 11 Forsyth long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Brookridge Retirement Community, which had four infected staff members, has been removed from the outbreak list. The Southfork residential care facility was added to the outbreak list Tuesday with two infected staff members.
On Friday, DHHS removed The Citadel at Winston-Salem from the outbreak list. The Citadel had the largest case count in Forsyth with 57 residents, including at least four deaths, and 17 staff.
The largest current case count in Forsyth is at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 36 residents and 14 staff infected. There has been one resident death.
The death toll includes at least 14 in Forsyth long-term care facilities. DHHS reported Tuesday the death of a resident at Accordius Health of Clemmons.
Altogether, there are 187 active cases — 102 residents and 85 staff — at the 11 Forsyth long-term care facilities.
There are 36 current outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the 14-county region. Besides 11 in Forsyth, there are seven in Guilford; four in Surry; three in Randolph; two in Alamance, Ashe, Davidson and Rockingham; and one in Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
DHHS reported Tuesday the spike in cases at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Madison has increased from 24 to 67 residents, and from five to 12 staff members.
Meanwhile, Pelican Health of Thomasville was removed from the outbreak list with two residents and one staff member infected.
