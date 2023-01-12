Small business owner struggles with an exit strategy

A potential customer, the only one in sight, wandered into the Blue Fox Outlet around lunchtime.

The store’s main entrance, which is normally opened by owner David Shahan upon hearing the doorbell buzz, had been propped open to accommodate a warmish January day, so the man strode right inside.

“Got any leather?” the would-be buyer asked, knowing full well that the Blue Fox — a mishmash of knickknacks, collectibles and fabrics — most likely did.

Shahan, as one might expect of a sole proprietor (and only employee) of a small business, right up and lavished attention on the man.

“Anything you see, disregard the price,” Shahan said. “Find what you like, let me know, we’ll come up with a price.”

Though he’d had no intentions of doing so just yet, Shahan was reluctantly in the middle of a going-out-of-business sale with no clear plan on how to do it.

Inspired by desperation

The Blue Fox, a small business that emerged 30 years ago from a flea market, was founded on equal parts inspiration and desperation.

His job as a general manager of a chain restaurant suddenly had been pulled from under him. Any security he’d imagined vanished in a matter of days.

“I literally was down to my last $40,” said Shahan, 66, a trim and well-dressed embodiment of the “buy for $1 and sell for $2” small business credo.

So as he pondered his dwindling options while wandering the aisles of an outlet mall, an unexpected moment of clarity appeared when he stumbled upon a seller pushing lace curtains of all things.

“It was an auction of a sort with a large cutout of Vanna White advertising large (posterboard) lace curtain panels,” he said.

It was a DIY project. The merchant would use a pattern to cut curtains. He dug deep, bought a couple and rolled the dice on a small booth at Cook’s Flea Market. The deal he offered was $10 for a lace curtain panel. Pay $5 for a deposit and $5 upon delivery the following week.

“I took 14 orders that first weekend,” he said proudly.

Soon, he said, he was grossing up to $3,000 a weekend, a cushion large enough for him to open a brick-and-mortar store.

And that led to a handshake deal with the owner of a nondescript building on University Parkway where Shahan has been ever since. “It was a handshake deal,” he said. “With a one-page contract. That’s it.”

So he settled in and expanded his offerings from fabric and lace curtains. He scoured wholesalers, trade shows, going out of business sales — anywhere a deal might be had.

Over the years, the list would include, but not be limited to, bean bag chairs, Harley Davidson shirts and hats, seasonal collectible figures, university-themed merchandise, glassware and framed prints.

Inventory constantly changed and evolved. Buy for $1, sell for $2. A small business owner grinding out a living.

The landscape shifted during the pandemic, however. Face-to-face sales plummeted. Shahan, like nearly every other small business owner, hung on for dear life.

Just as things had seemingly returned to normal, another obstacle cropped up: ownership of the building where Shahan had built his business changed hands.

A different sort of uncertainty reared its head in 2022.

Changing landscape

The terms of the deal — and the annual rollover of the original one-page contract — would begin to change.

Rent, Shahan said, would increase from $1,550 to $5,500. That’s not out of line for a commercial building, but a shock nevertheless. “I thought it was a joke at first,” he said.

Another unanticipated turn cropped up when a potential new buyer emerged. The lease would end and Shahan said he was given 90 days to move.

He began a frantic effort to liquidate. “Everything had to go,” he said. “90 days isn’t much time.”

Shahan wound up paying a company to haul off a good chunk of inventory when he couldn’t locate a bulk buyer. “Half my retirement went to the landfill,” he said.

Then the sale of the building fell through. He said he negotiated a cheaper month-to-month lease but had to live with 30 days’ notice to vacate that could be called in at any time.

“I can’t really be too upset,” he said. “I understand the situation. I don’t own the building.”

Back to the drawing board. He paid for a few TV commercials, hung giant “Going out of business” signs and any potential customers who buzz the doorbell hear the same spiel.

“Anything you see, disregard the price.”

The end is near for a local small businessman, and it’s not coming the way he’d imagined.

“I worked my butt off to create this for myself,” he said. “I never thought I’d be looking at throwing away all my merchandise.”

PHOTOS: Blue Fox Outlet