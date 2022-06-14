Small businesses shut down by fertilizer plant fire can qualify for grant money, Greater Winston-Salem announces

Small businesses affected by the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire are eligible for grants of up to $5,000, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. announced Tuesday.

Businesses are eligible if they have up to 25 full-time employees and are located within one mile of the destroyed plant at 4440 N. Cherry St.

The grant is aimed at assisting those businesses that were required to close or suspend operations for three or more days related to the plant fire that began on Jan. 31.

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust is providing $220,000 toward the grants that will be awarded on a rolling basis as available.

Businesses with between one and four employees can receive up to $1,500, while those with five to nine employees can gain up to $3,000, and those with 10 to 25 employees can receive up to $5,000.

“With the Weaver Fire grant program, our community is supporting those small businesses that had to pause their operations to protect the safety of their employees and allow our courageous first responders to focus on containing the fire," Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem, said in a statement.

Go to www.winstonsalem.com/weaver-fire-fund for more information about the grants or to apply.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.