Small businesses shut down by fertilizer plant fire can qualify for grant money, Greater Winston-Salem announces

Small businesses affected by the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire are eligible for grants of up to $5,000, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. announced Tuesday.
Businesses are eligible if they have up to 25 full-time employees and are located within one mile of the destroyed plant at 4440 N. Cherry St.
The grant is aimed at assisting those businesses that were required to close or suspend operations for three or more days related to the plant fire that began on Jan. 31.
The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust is providing $220,000 toward the grants that will be awarded on a rolling basis as available.
Businesses with between one and four employees can receive up to $1,500, while those with five to nine employees can gain up to $3,000, and those with 10 to 25 employees can receive up to $5,000.
“With the Weaver Fire grant program, our community is supporting those small businesses that had to pause their operations to protect the safety of their employees and allow our courageous first responders to focus on containing the fire," Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem, said in a statement.
Go to
www.winstonsalem.com/weaver-fire-fund for more information about the grants or to apply.
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: A look back at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire
Winston-Salem firefighters battle a structure fire at 4440 N. Cherry St. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
A bystander watches as Winston-Salem firefighters battle a structure fire at 4440 N. Cherry St. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Winston-Salem firefighters battle a structure fire at 4440 N. Cherry St. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
An angel statue faces in the direction of billowing smoke from the fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem firefighters battle a structure fire at 4440 N. Cherry St. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Smoke blankets Wake Forest University on Feb. 1, one day into the massive fire at Winston Weaver. Air quality around the school reached hazardous levels in the days after the fire started.
Walt Unks, Journal
Smoke blankets the area near Reynolda Road at Wake Forest Road on Feb. 1, a day after a fire broke out at Winston Weaver.
Walt Unks, Journal
A plume of smoke from the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer fire drifts west, Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022, as seen from a drone near University Blvd. north of the fire.
Walt Unks, Journal
Chakona and Chayla Freeman pack up a car as they evacuate their grandmother, Alice Bell, from her home on Indiana Avenue, Tuesday morning, Feb. 1. Bell’s house is 300 yards from Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on N. Cherry Street that caught fire Monday night.
Walt Unks, Journal
Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo provides an update on the structure fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant during a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on N. Cherry Street between North Point Blvd. and Indiana Avenue continues to burn, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
The structure fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant burns Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
A fire hose is hooked up to a fire hydrant across the street from the structure fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant, Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
People walk back to their car after photographing the structure fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
The sun sets behind the plume of smoke from the fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on N. Cherry Street between North Point Blvd. and Indiana Avenue, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Cherry Street continues to burn, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, about 40 hours after the fire started.
Walt Unks, Journal
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a news conference about the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, about 40 hours after the fire started.
Walt Unks, Journal
During a news conference about the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, North Ward city council member D.D. Adams gives a hug to Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo as he gets emotional speaking about the way firefighters, EMS, Hazmat and other city personnel have stepped up in the last three days.
Walt Unks, Journal
Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo speaks at a news conference about the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center.
Walt Unks, Journal
Almirrah Elmiligy, 14, leans on her twin sister, Amelia Elmiligy’s back at the American Red Cross emergency shelter on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C. The twins have been staying at the shelter with their mother, Valerie Cope, since Tuesday. Cope said she won’t return to her home until she gets her questions answered about the safety of the fertilizer plant. The city of Winston-Salem announced that as of 8 p.m. the evacuation zone for the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire is being reduced to 1/8 of a mile. No homes are located in the reduced evacuation zone, City Manager Lee Garrity said.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Holding tanks that will be used for storing runoff are trucked on to the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Thursday night, Feb. 3, 2022. Water is being applied to the fire and a dam or berm is being built to help capture the runoff.
Walt Unks, Journal
Workers leave the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Clean-up has begun at the site while parts of the plant are still on fire.
Walt Unks, Journal
Winston-Salem Fire Captain Jonathan Lindholm climbs the ladder to man a hose at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Clean-up has begun at the site while parts of the plant are still on fire.
Walt Unks, Journal
The sun sets at the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Drone photograph shows site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire on Feb. 5.
Walt Unks, Journal
Firefighters from Kernersville and Winston-Salem search along the railroad tracks near the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire site, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.