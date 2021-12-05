 Skip to main content
Small earthquake reported in western North Carolina
Small earthquake reported in western North Carolina

LAUREL PARK, N.C. — A small earthquake struck a county in western North Carolina on Sunday morning, geologists said.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported right before 8 a.m. in Laurel Park in Henderson County, about 26 miles south of Asheville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was too small for most people to feel it. Only two people reported the tremor to the USGS.

Henderson County isn't known for earthquakes, but there have been six earthquakes in the past year in the county, according to Earthquake Track.

The largest was a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Marshall on Sept. 25, Earthquake Track reported.

