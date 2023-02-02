Becky Watkins wasted no time returning a message asking about her son Monty Watkins.

A red, white and blue cross had been put up recently next to the trail looping Salem Lake bearing a simple message — Monty Watkins … In our thoughts.

It’s one of several memorials placed around the 7-mile loop. Some are supplied by the city, wooden benches with brass name plates that are sponsored by friends and family.

Others are more organic, simple and heartfelt tributes that have sprung up in the park over the years.

Each has its own particular story, a manifestation of the pain and love felt by those left behind, that deserves hearing.

And that’s why Becky Watkins was so quick to respond.

“I’ll talk to anybody who wants to hear about my boy,” she explained.

'Never forget'

Monty Watkins died suddenly, hopefully without pain, doing something he truly loved in the company of friends.

That’s a comfort to his mom and dad, who doted on their only child.

“Monty got whatever he wanted,” said Becky Watkins, laughing at the thought. “I’m not saying that to brag. It’s just the way he was.”

He more than returned the sentiment; Watkins’ condo was a few doors down from his parents and looked in on them constantly.

He was a local guy, born in Winston-Salem and raised in Clemmons. A graduate of West Forsyth, he served five years in the U.S. Army before starting a career working with his hands.

In his last few years, Watkins worked at the Clemmons Bicycle shop.

“He’d been up here a lot, a shop rat,” said Travis Beane, the shop’s owner, using a term of endearment for regulars who love all things on two wheels. “So when he was making a life change I just asked him if he wanted a job.”

And as a proud former soldier, Watkins took particular pride in showing up for monthly veterans rides held at Salem Lake. He’d fix little problems on the vets’ bikes — rubbing brakes, slipping gears and underinflated tires — because he could.

Through that, his love of riding the lake’s winding, sandy path deepened. That’s how he came to be alongside Beane near dusk late in the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2020.

Beane had gone ahead, gliding down the paved switchback near the dam a few seconds in front of Watkins. When Watkins didn’t roll up behind him, Beane rode back up and found his friend lying on the ground.

Another group of riders happened by, including a former police officer who immediately tried CPR. But it was too late.

“He’d had a heart attack,” said Beane, the shock of the moment still present. “I’ll never forget it.”

Fellow cyclists, shop rats and veterans turned out in large numbers for the funeral, a source of pride and comfort to his family.

So it was that some of those same people, Watkins’ friends, decided that a red, white and blue cross affixed to a sturdy oak tree near where he died would be a fitting memorial.

'Forever missed'

Salem Lake, of course, has other similar memorial spots.

The wooden benches with brass plaques appear every so often on the path and in other city parks. The organic (and often homemade) tributes that appear every few years have backstories, too.

On the northside of the lake, maybe a mile from Watkins’ cross, the family of a young father maintains a small, tasteful grotto around a bench anchoring one peaceful scenic spot. A pair of tiny crocs sitting at the foot of a shade tree is particularly poignant.

“Nathaniel Robert Breece, forever remembered, forever loved, forever missed,” reads its plaque.

His father told me a few years back that his son was 34 when he died from an undetected heart condition. The bench — and the small tributes, flowers and bird feeders around it — are a way to maintain a physical connection.

On the opposite shore, not too far from a new playground and picnic shelter, sits a sturdy handcrafted wooden cross bearing the name Raphael Wright.

Wright was 22 when he slipped out of a boat in the middle of the lake in September 2009. An early morning jogger called police after seeing his body in a marshy area near the trail.

His mom, Mary Wright, asked a neighbor skilled in carpentry if he would craft a cross. The man obliged by building one out of treated lumber and wood screws that would last for years.

“I wanted it to be something special,” Mary Wright said in 2013. “His life ended so short ... Raphael, he’s still my child even though he’s not with me in a physical form.”

Becky Watkins certainly understands the feeling. She’s pleased, too, that city workers treat the memorial spots with kindness and respect.

“Have you seen it?” she asked about her son’s red, white and blue cross. “Monty’s friends, the local bike club I think, put it up for him. It means the world to us.”