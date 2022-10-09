Smith Reynolds Airport eyes state funding to fix neighbors' erosion issues

Officials from Smith Reynolds Airport have initiated efforts to address severe erosion experienced by neighboring homeowners living along Brushy Fork Creek.

A timber company hired by the airport last month cut down unstable trees that threatened to fall on the residents’ property, and Airport Director Mark Davidson told the Journal he’ll ask the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners next week to authorize a state grant request for funding to shore up the creek’s eroding banks and limit future damage behind homes along Barkwood Drive.

Davidson said he plans to ask the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to put $320,000 toward the estimated $400,000 project. Local funds would cover the balance of the cost.

“The county wants to be good neighbors and environmentally friendly,” Davidson told the Journal last month. “We have not done anything malicious and want to grow the airport in a positive and environmentally responsible manner.”

The funding request would come four months after the Journal raised questions about extreme erosion experienced by residents living closest to the airport. Those inquiries prompted the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to inspect an area on airport property where 250 acres of trees were cleared beginning in 2015.

Residents along Barkwood Drive, whose yards back up to Brushy Fork Creek and the county-owned airport, say the creek began to eat into their property after the trees were removed.

Such mass land-clearing can lead to unimpeded water runoff during heavy rainfall, explained Courtney Di Vittorio, a Wake Forest University engineering professor who specializes in water management.

“And 250 acres is a big area,” she added.

The section of the airport property that was clear-cut also slopes toward the creek and the Barkwood homes. The June 1 inspection identified significant erosion of that area, prompting NCDEQ’s regional office in Winston-Salem to advise the Airport Commission of Forsyth County in a June 7 letter that it had a month to submit a plan to address runoff issues.

The airport responded with proposed steps aimed at stabilizing the cleared section, and Davidson met with Barkwood residents to assure them he would do all he could to address their creek erosion concerns.

That process started last month with the felling of the compromised trees — which remained strewn last week behind the split-level home where Jackie Johnson has lived for a half-century.

“I used to look out my kitchen window at trees,” Johnson said. “Now I just see that mess.”

That view will change, Davidson insisted.

“Due to the remote location of the trees, my staff is taking it upon themselves to remove the trees from the area,” he said. “That it is not easy since the area is hard to get to from the airport side, and we know the residents don’t want us hauling timber across their backyards.”

Davidson said he plans to have the grant-authorization request on the agenda for commissioners’ briefing Thursday, with final approval at their regular meeting Oct. 17.

“This is one of the first steps to get (the work) done,” he noted.

Johnson — who once was able to step over Brushy Fork to tend to a garden in a portion of her yard that has since been washed away — said that after years of frustration, she and her neighbors are hopeful the rising waters that have taken out fences, opened sinkholes and threatened outbuildings finally will be kept at bay.

Still, their frustration lingers over the fact that the erosion went unaddressed for years.

“Without you, nobody would have done anything,” Johnson said of the Journal’s reporting.