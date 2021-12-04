Smith Reynolds Airport gets $23 million for improvements from new state budget

Smith Reynolds Airport won a $23 million appropriation for improvements from the N.C. General Assembly recently as part of the budget for the fiscal years ending in 2022 and 2023.

An additional $5 million was earmarked by lawmakers for a drone program that would be based at the airport.

Meanwhile, the county also won money that will go toward the development of a new park at Belews Lake from state lawmakers, who also set aside an appropriation for the Kaleideum museum project the county is assisting in downtown Winston-Salem.

All in all, a good budget result for Forsyth County, said Gloria Whisenhunt, a member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners who said during a county briefing that commissioners need to thank lawmakers for what they've passed in the budget.

"They were very generous," Whisenhunt said after the meeting. "It was better than normal, but they had more money than normal."

Some local lawmakers issued a statement after the passage of the budget that said more than $300 million had been appropriated to entities across Forsyth County.