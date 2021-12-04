Smith Reynolds Airport gets $23 million for improvements from new state budget

Smith Reynolds Airport won a $23 million appropriation for improvements from the N.C. General Assembly recently as part of the budget for the fiscal years ending in 2022 and 2023.
An additional $5 million was earmarked by lawmakers for a drone program that would be based at the airport.
Meanwhile, the county also won money that will go toward the development of a new park at Belews Lake from state lawmakers, who also set aside an appropriation for the Kaleideum museum project the county is assisting in downtown Winston-Salem.
All in all, a good budget result for Forsyth County, said Gloria Whisenhunt, a member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners who said during a county briefing that commissioners need to thank lawmakers for what they've passed in the budget.
"They were very generous," Whisenhunt said after the meeting. "It was better than normal, but they had more money than normal."
Some local lawmakers issued a statement after the passage of the budget that said more than $300 million had been appropriated to entities across Forsyth County.
The lawmakers provided a list of funded entities and projects that spanned the gamut from units of local government to educational institutions at all levels, non-profit efforts, health and mental health concerns and economic development.
Mark Davidson, director of Smith Reynolds Airport, said the $23 million appropriated by lawmakers will do a lot to further projects that include terminal improvements, hangar maintenance and construction, taxiway and ramp projects and others designed to boost the airport's role in economic development.
Back in June, Davidson said, area lawmakers were given airport tours, a presentation and an executive briefing to make sure the airport's needs got on their radar.
Some of the airport features the lawmakers learned about included the new aviation center that Forsyth Technical Community College built at a cost of $16 million, the planned relocation of Garner Foods headquarters and distribution to a site near the airport, and the renovation and modernization of the historic terminal building.
They also learned about a $4.5 million Economic Development Administration grant designed to improve the building that North State Aviation occupies on Liberty Street, a project that will allow the company to add 200 additional jobs.
New corporate hangars will expand the ability of the airport to host corporate jets, while the runway, taxiway and ramp work is intended to improve landing and taking off.
Droning on
The $5 million appropriation for the drone program is separate from the grant to the airport as such, but the program could use the airport in connection with its operations.
The recipient of the aid will be AeroX, a nonprofit formed earlier in the year to create and expand unmanned aviation technology in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
The group is focusing on what it calls next-generation technologies, including the commercialization of unmanned aircraft systems and electric vehicle takeoff and landing.
Meanwhile, more traditional technology is coming to the aid of Forsyth County localities in the form of N.C. General Assembly aid for obtaining new fire trucks.
The Lewisville Volunteer Fire Department is getting $650,000 for a new engine, and the Vienna Fire Department is getting $821,330 for a new engine. The Clemmons Fire Department is also getting $821,330 for new equipment. The Walkertown Fire Department is getting $639,000 for a new fire engine, and Kernersville is getting a $200,000 firefighting equipment grant.
The towns of Walkertown and Kernersville are each getting $250,000 economic development grants, while Kernersville is also getting a $1 million land acquisition grant and a $400,000 infrastructure grant. Lewisville is getting a $100,000 infrastructure grant, while Walkertown is getting $80,000 for a sewer extension on Sullivantown Road.
Park place
Kaleideum, which is building a new museum in downtown Winston-Salem with money granted from Forsyth County, is receiving $3.8 million from the General Assembly toward the nonprofit group's capital campaign.
The state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is receiving $2.22 million to establish a park at Shallow Ford on about 250 acres on the east bank of the Yadkin River in Forsyth County; $1.8 million is set aside to acquire the land, while $425,000 is designated to build a parking lot for visitors.
And Forsyth County government is getting $3 million to advance the work on what is to be the newest county park on a 216-acre site on Belews Lake. County Manager Dudley Watts said the plans for developing the park estimate the cost at $7 million.
"It doesn't get it all done, but this will get us pretty far down the road," Watts said. "We will also have to do some prioritization on what does and what doesn't get built."
Watts said the county also has an application in for a state grant to help with park construction.
"This will be the fastest park development project that I have ever been involved with," Watts said. "Usually it takes 10 years to build one out. This state money is a tremendous boost to the plan."
