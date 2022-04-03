Smith Reynolds Airport to close its main runway for a month for repaving

Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem will have to close its primary runway for almost a month sometime this summer so that contractors can replace the pavement and carry out other improvements, Airport Director Mark Davidson said.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is likely to award the contract for the work next week to Sharpe Brothers of Greensboro, a division of Florida-based Vecellio Group Inc., in the amount of $6.8 million.

Davidson said single-engine piston aircraft takeoffs and landings, and flight school operations, will largely be unaffected since they can use the airport's shorter 4,000-foot runway.

The repaving work will temporarily shut down use of Runway 15/33, the main runway at Smith Reynolds, which measures 6,500 feet and stretches to the southeast from the terminal building.

"We don't have firm dates yet, but we have been working with our tenants to find the best time, and the summer months are the best," Davidson said.

Corporate jet users will have to make alternate arrangements while the airport is closed, Davidson said. North State Aviation, based at the airport and servicing 737s among other aircraft, is planning to bring in planes that need a longer period for their maintenance operations, so that they won't need to move in or out while the longer runway is closed.

Davidson said getting the runway repaved quickly is vital to the airport's smooth operation.

"A lot of the work will be done 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Davidson told members of the county board during a recent briefing on the project.

Last June, almost 3,500 flight operations took place at both runways at the airport, Davidson said. Estimates are that about 55% of the flights, almost 2,000 landings or takeoffs, would have used the longer runway. The longer runway has an instrument landing system, which the smaller one does not have.

In addition to contracting with Sharpe Brothers for the repaving work, the county is also spending about $371,000 to contract with Avcon Inc. for construction management services.

Although most of the work will allow the smaller aircrafts to use Runway 4/22, the shorter runway, there will be a short period, some three or four days, when workers will need to repave the area where the two runways cross. During that time, no flights will be possible at the airport.

The work comes at a significant time for the airport, which is receiving $23 million from the state over two years for a number of improvements:

*The airport is building two new hangars for corporate aircraft, but the costs went over the originally allotted $7.8 million because of rising construction costs, fire suppression requirements and other factors. Of the new grant, $2.5 million will go to pay the extra costs. Construction is scheduled to start in March, with completion during the first quarter of 2023.

*The renovation of the historic terminal building has also run into increased costs, thanks to the discovery that the electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems need replacement, along with water intrusion that has to be fixed and higher construction costs. $5 million is being allotted for the increased costs.

*An improved security system will cost $350,000 at the airport. The work involves putting all the access points onto the same security system and installing surveillance cameras.

*The airport will spend $250,000 to explore how vacant property it owns around the airport should be used in the future. Ideas could include hangars for electric vertical takeoff aircraft, helicopters or small planes.

*The biggest appropriation would be $14.9 million to build a new maintenance, repair and overhaul hangar for an expansion of North State Aviation's operations at the airport.

Davidson told commissioners that the building would have 59,000 square feet, and that the expanded work capacity is expected to generate 325 new jobs paying $40,000 to $60,000 per person.

North State was acquired by MRO Holdings in 2020. Davidson described the company as the largest aircraft maintenance and repair company in the Americas, and said the company's growth has only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While those projects account for the new $23 million state grant, they don't include two taxiway projects totaling some $29 million that are in the works under grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The improvements, plus other aviation developments including the Boom Supersonic announcement of a new plant in the Triad, give Smith Reynolds Airport a greater opportunity to contribute to economic development here, Davidson said.

"We hope to see a ripple effect," he said. "We are hoping that other businesses and suppliers will need our space as well."

