Smoke from fertilizer plant fire could pose health risks for some Winston-Salem residents, officials warn

Large quantities of ammonium nitrate, one of the world's most common fertilizers, were in the Winston Weaver Co. factory, fire officials said.

Ohar said the same N95 masks recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19 also would help prevent inhaling particulates from the fire when people are outdoors.

“I would recommend wearing the highest-quality mask you can get,” she added.

However, staying indoors until the air clears is still the best way to stay safe, especially for those already suffering from a respiratory condition, she insisted.

“You have to ask yourself, what are your underlying risks before you step out the door, and is what you want to do worth the risk?” Ohar said. “What’s so important that you’d want to put yourself at risk for hospitalization?”

The county gave no estimate for when the smoke could clear, but Barnette said the process started when cloudy skies began to clear Tuesday morning and allowed for “more vertical height and mixing” of the smoke with cleaner air.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

