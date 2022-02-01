Smoke from fertilizer plant fire could pose health risks for some Winston-Salem residents, officials warn

Smoke from Monday night’s fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant will continue to drift southwest through Winston-Salem on Tuesday, county officials warned.
The plume is expected to impact air quality northwest of downtown Winston-Salem, near Wake Forest University, the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection said.
County officials and medical experts urged residents to avoid any lingering smoke from the fire and, especially in areas where haze is visible, to stay indoors unless it’s absolutely necessary to go outside.
Particulates from building materials released by the blaze could be large enough to enter the lungs, warned Dr. Jill Ohar, a pulmonology specialist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Young children and older adults are most at risk from inhaling the particulates, along with anyone suffering from asthma or COPD, she added.
Minor Barnette, director of Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection, said residents should especially avoid areas where smoke is thickest.
“There is an assortment of chemical species in that plume,” he said.
He added that his department was working on computer models to determine potential risks from chemicals in the air.
Large quantities of ammonium nitrate, one of the world's most common fertilizers, were in the Winston Weaver Co. factory, fire officials said.
Ohar said the same N95 masks recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19 also would help prevent inhaling particulates from the fire when people are outdoors.
“I would recommend wearing the highest-quality mask you can get,” she added.
However, staying indoors until the air clears is still the best way to stay safe, especially for those already suffering from a respiratory condition, she insisted.
“You have to ask yourself, what are your underlying risks before you step out the door, and is what you want to do worth the risk?” Ohar said. “What’s so important that you’d want to put yourself at risk for hospitalization?”
The county gave no estimate for when the smoke could clear, but Barnette said the process started when cloudy skies began to clear Tuesday morning and allowed for “more vertical height and mixing” of the smoke with cleaner air.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
