Smoke from Western fires prompts air quality alert in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are under a Code Orange air quality alert for the rest of Wednesday and all day on Thursday, as air currents distribute smoke from distant Western wildfires across the eastern part of the country.
The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection issued the alert at 2:35 p.m. and said people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers should take precautions to reduce their exposure to particulates in the atmosphere.
Environmental officials said those people should choose less strenuous activities, such as walking instead of running, so they don't breathe as hard, and should shorten the amount of time they spend outdoors.
The Code Orange alert also means a burn ban is in effect.
Weather forecasters and air quality experts said a cold front pushing through the state from the northwest will bring with it more smoke from those Western fires.
Meteorologist Brandon Locklear with the National Weather Service office in Raleigh said the hazy effects from the front would persist Thursday and Friday after peaking Wednesday evening or during the night.
Sensors that can usually see 10 miles are instead seeing only six miles in some locations, Locklear said.
If it's any compensation, forecasters say the hazy skies will bring more beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
"We can see some of this smoke on our satellites," Locklear said. "When you have that kind of particulate, it causes an enhancement and some pretty colors."
In North Carolina, reports came in Wednesday morning of hazy skies from Asheville to the Triad.
Minor Barnette, the county's director of environmental assistance and protection, said it is not common for this area to get haze from Western wildfires, but it does happen from time to time.
"I was in the office all day (Tuesday) and when I left a 5:15 it was very noticeable in my drive across the county," Barnette said.
The Triad was already in Code Yellow status for air quality before the county announced the Code Orange alert. The air quality scale has five steps ranging from Code Green (healthy air) to Code Purple (very unhealthy air). Code Orange is right in the middle, between moderate Code Yellow and unhealthy Code Red.
In Virginia, the Department of Environment Quality issued a similar health alert for Wednesday, saying smoke from wildfires could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Skies were hazy all along the East Coast and into New York City as strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states. Oregon's Bootleg Fire grew to 606 square miles — half the size of Rhode Island.
Fires also grew on both sides of California's Sierra Nevada.
The massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high, the Associated Press reported. Large fires were also reported in Canada.
