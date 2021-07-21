Smoke from Western fires prompts air quality alert in Winston-Salem

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We can see some of this smoke on our satellites," Locklear said. "When you have that kind of particulate, it causes an enhancement and some pretty colors."

In North Carolina, reports came in Wednesday morning of hazy skies from Asheville to the Triad.

Minor Barnette, the county's director of environmental assistance and protection, said it is not common for this area to get haze from Western wildfires, but it does happen from time to time.

"I was in the office all day (Tuesday) and when I left a 5:15 it was very noticeable in my drive across the county," Barnette said.

The Triad was already in Code Yellow status for air quality before the county announced the Code Orange alert. The air quality scale has five steps ranging from Code Green (healthy air) to Code Purple (very unhealthy air). Code Orange is right in the middle, between moderate Code Yellow and unhealthy Code Red.

In Virginia, the Department of Environment Quality issued a similar health alert for Wednesday, saying smoke from wildfires could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.