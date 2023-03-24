A ban on smoking or otherwise using any tobacco product is coming to the Forsyth County Health and Human Services campus on Highland Avenue on April 1, county officials announced.

Smoking is already banned inside county buildings, but currently both visitors and employees can step outside to smoke.

That will change April 1, when security guards will begin asking anyone who is smoking or otherwise using a tobacco product outside the buildings to stop doing so.

"We don't anticipate any huge issues," said Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager. "We have signs and we do have security who will remind individuals of the policy. We are going to hope that people will voluntarily comply."

The county's Health and Human Services Campus occupies much of Highland Avenue between Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It includes the Health Department, the Department of Social Services, buildings known as Annex 1 and Annex 2, the county emergency medical services center and the nearby Highland Avenue Center. The no-smoking zone will also take in the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center

The new policy will cover not only the immediate surroundings of those buildings, but will apply also to the county-owned parking areas, including parking lots and even a vacant field on Carl Russell Avenue.

People who are on a public sidewalk in those areas are not on county property and thus won't be covered by the ban, Robinson said.

The new ban is being put in place because of changing Medicaid regulations that don't take effect until October, Robinson said, adding that the county decided to start April 1 to get people used to the change.

The ban is all-inclusive: It not only covers cigarettes, cigars and pipes, but also chewing tobacco, smokeless tobacco cigarettes, and electronic inhalers that use a mechanical heating element or battery. The ban includes vaporizers, vape pens and the like.

What the ban doesn't cover are products used to help people stop smoking, such as nicotine patches, nicotine gum, lozenges or other items approved by the FDA.

But people who want to smoke inside their own cars will be out of luck, Robinson said. If seen they will be asked to stop.

Robinson acknowledged that people are likely to smoke on the sidewalks that pass in front of the various buildings, but said the county doesn't plan to encourage smoking there.

"We are not going to tell them where to smoke, but we will tell them where they can't smoke," she said.

Iris Torres, smoking a cigarette on Wednesday as she sat in the parking lot of the Health and Human Services campus, said the new policy won't bother her.

"Some people you got to respect, if they don't want smoking or anything out there," she said. "It's like anywhere, basically, so it really don't bother me. I'm not really a problem person about it, so that's how it goes."

Meanwhile, although the county has had programs for years to help employees who want to stop smoking, Robinson said a new push will be made to let employees know the program exists.