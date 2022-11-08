Smooth election day reported with few problems

Steve Kelley showed up right on time Tuesday afternoon for his shift handing out flyers at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, otherwise known twice a year as Precinct 907 to Forsyth County elections officials.

He pulled in a few minutes before 4 p.m. and planned to stay until polls closed in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m.

But before settling down to work handing out flyers and urging in-person voters to cast ballots for Democrats, Kelley had checked around to see if anything unexpected or unusual had happened.

“So far it’s been pretty quiet,” he said. “And that’s a good thing.”

The same appeared to be true across Forsyth County throughout the day. Steady, efficient lines with little waiting looked to be the norm Tuesday afternoon at precincts in Clemmons, Walkertown and Winston-Salem.

In the marquee statewide race, Republican Ted Budd beat Democrat Cheri Beasley. In complete but unofficial results, Budd won nearly 51 percent of the more than 3.5 million votes cast.

In local races, incumbent District Attorney Jim O’Neill, a Republican, beat retired District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield by winning 51.3 percent of the vote.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, a Democrat, easily won a second four-year term Tuesday by beating Republican Ernie Leyba by winning more than 65 percent of the vote

And in the at-large race for the Forsyth County Board of Education, Democrats Deanna Kaplan, Richard Watts and Sabrina Coone-Godfrey won the three seats being contested.

In District 1, Democrats Alex Bohannon and Trevonia Brown-Gaither won the two seats up for election.

In District 2, Republicans Leah Crowley, Sarah Miller — a late addition to the ballot following the death of Stan Elrod — Robert Barr and Steve Wood won the four seats being contested.

A little over 49 percent of the 269,937 registered voters in Forsyth County cast ballots in the general election.

Early voting — in person and absentee by mail — likely accounted for smaller lines and very little wait times to vote. Nearly 30 percent — 77,553 — voted early.

Statewide, more than 2.1 million of North Carolina’s 7.4 million registered voters cast early ballots either at one-stop early voting sites open between Oct. 20 and Nov. 5.

During a lull in voting at St. Anne’s Tuesday, Kelley said he was grateful that fears about unruly behavior or attempts to interfere with voting turned out to be unfounded.

“The worst thing I heard about was a few ugly comments and some stolen signs. Nothing physical,” he said. “I’ll take a few rude remarks and stolen signs.”

Few problems were reported statewide as well.

“Things are going well in North Carolina today,” said Jane Pinsky, director of lobbying and government reform at Common Cause North Carolina. “And that’s in credit to all of the people who’ve worked with us for the last 15 years to guarantee long early voting periods, guaranteed curbside access to voters with disabilities and the ability to easily get and return absentee ballots.”

Still, there were a few hiccups.

The state Board of Elections voted unanimously Tuesday to extend by one hour voting as three precincts in three counties in Eastern North Carolina — Columbus, Robeson and Wilson — reported technical difficulties that resulted in delays in opening.

Two precincts, one each in Columbus and Wilson, had trouble printing authorization to vote forms, and workers in one precinct in Robeson County were locked out of a building and didn’t have an access code.