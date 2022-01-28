Snow begins falling in the Triad; up to 2 inches possible

WATCH NOW: Snow Begins To Fall In Downtown

For the fourth time already in 2022, snow fell in the Triad Friday night.

After about two hours of light rain, precipitation changed to snow at about 8:15 p.m. in Winston-Salem.

City of Winston-Salem crews were back on the streets Friday applying saltwater brine as forecasters called for 1-2 inches of snow Friday night.

City spokesman Randy Brittan said crews were focusing primarily on areas in and around downtown as well as roads and bridges, which typically freeze before roads and streets.

He added that the brining also will target areas where the Winston-Salem police and fire departments say past winter weather has made driving especially treacherous, like last Friday and Saturday when at least 150 vehicle crashes were reported after snow turned city streets slick.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, city crews were to begin working alternating 12-hour shifts to treat or plow roads and streets, Brittan said.

"About halfway through each shift, we'll take a good look at where we are and decide whether to add more," he added.