Snow begins falling in the Triad; up to 2 inches possible

For the fourth time already in 2022, snow fell in the Triad Friday night.
After about two hours of light rain, precipitation changed to snow at about 8:15 p.m. in Winston-Salem.
City of Winston-Salem crews were back on the streets Friday applying saltwater brine as forecasters called for 1-2 inches of snow Friday night.
City spokesman Randy Brittan said crews were focusing primarily on areas in and around downtown as well as roads and bridges, which typically freeze before roads and streets.
He added that the brining also will target areas where the Winston-Salem police and fire departments say past winter weather has made driving especially treacherous, like last Friday and Saturday when at least 150 vehicle crashes were reported after snow turned city streets slick.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, city crews were to begin working alternating 12-hour shifts to treat or plow roads and streets, Brittan said.
"About halfway through each shift, we'll take a good look at where we are and decide whether to add more," he added.
Plows will operate only if at least two inches of snow fall, the city said on its Facebook page Friday evening.
"Plowing with less than 2 inches damages pavement and manholes," the post explained.
Ahead of this week’s winter weather, the Forsyth County/Winston-Salem Schools announced that all athletic events scheduled for Friday would be canceled.
The Winston-Salem Transit Authority said it was suspending routes at 6 p.m. Friday and planned to resume at noon Saturday.
Snow was expected to begin Friday evening and end before dawn Saturday.
The region is under a winter weather advisory.
Most of what accumulated overnight Friday is likely to stick around at least until Sunday. Saturday’s temperatures aren’t expected to reach above the freezing mark, and gusty winds could produce wind-chills as low as 12 degrees, according to the weather service.
Lows Saturday night will dip into the mid-teens before things warm up slightly Sunday with highs around 40 under sunny skies.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204