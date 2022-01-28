Snow expected to start in Triad Friday evening; up to 2 inches possible

City of Winston-Salem crews were back on the streets Friday applying saltwater brine as forecasters called for 1-2 inches of snow Friday night.

It’s becoming a familiar routine for municipal workers now preparing for what would be the area’s fourth significant snowfall of 2022.

City spokesman Randy Brittan said crews were focusing primarily on areas in and around downtown as well as roads and bridges, which typically freeze before roads and streets.

He added that the brining also will target areas where the Winston-Salem police and fire departments say past winter weather has made driving especially treacherous, like last Friday and Saturday when at least 150 vehicle crashes were reported after snow turned city streets slick.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, city crews were to begin working alternating 12-hour shifts to treat or plow roads and streets, Brittan said.

"About halfway through each shift, we'll take a good look at where we are and decide whether to add more," he added.

Plows will operate only if at least two inches of snow fall, the city said on its Facebook page Friday evening.