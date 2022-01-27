Snow expected to start in Triad Friday evening; up to 3 inches possible

City of Winston-Salem crews were back on the streets Friday applying saltwater brine as forecasters continued to call for up to 3 inches of snow Friday night.

It’s becoming a familiar routine for municipal workers now preparing for what would be the area’s fourth significant snowfall of 2022.

City spokesman Randy Brittan said crews were focusing primarily on areas in and around downtown as well as roads and bridges, which typically freeze before roads and streets.

He added that the brining also will target areas where the Winston-Salem police and fire departments say past winter weather has made driving especially treacherous, like last Friday and Saturday when at least 150 vehicle crashes were reported after snow turned city streets slick.

Ahead of this week’s winter weather, the Forsyth County/Winston-Salem Schools announced that all athletic events scheduled for Friday would be canceled.

Friday’s precipitation will begin as rain in the afternoon then gradually change over to snow in the evening as temperatures drop, the National Weather Service said. Snow is expected to begin around 7 p.m. and end before dawn Saturday.