Snow flurries, windchills in the single digits possible on Friday.

A parka may be an appropriate item for this year’s Christmas list.

The Triad, already shivering through a pre-winter cold snap, faces a blast of downright frigid air just in time for the holiday.

Windchills in the single digits are possible Friday afternoon and evening as the region is buffeted by gusts reaching as high as 45 mph, the National Weather Service warned Monday.

A low-pressure system moving into the area late Wednesday will likely bring periods of rain through Thursday night, and possibly snow showers Friday morning through early afternoon when temperatures top out in the mid-40s before plunging as skies clear late in the day.

No snow accumulation is expected.

An overnight low of 13 degrees is forecast for Friday night, with whipping wind making it feel much colder.

The holiday weekend won’t be much warmer. Nighttime lows in the teens also are expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas, with highs each day around 30.

In the near term, highs in the mid-40s are forecast Tuesday through Thursday. Lows in the mid-30s are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds will hang around on Tuesday and move out of the area overnight, making Wednesday mostly sunny, the weather service said.

Normal high temperatures in the Triad for late December are about 50 degrees with lows right around freezing.

Through Sunday, the average daily high temperature for the Triad this month was about 3 degrees below normal, but the daily low has been 2.4 degrees above normal.