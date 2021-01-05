Snow possible for the Triad Thursday night into Friday. Mountain counties are already seeing winter weather.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Davie counties, a mixture of rain and snow is possible Thursday night through Friday night as a strong pressure system crosses the Southeast and Carolinas, the weather service said.

Cold temperatures across the mountains and the Interstate 40 corridor east toward the Triad may combine with moisture to produce snow Thursday and Friday, especially across higher mountain elevations, the weather service said.

Light snow could fall in the Triad, said Mike Strickler, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.

Forecasters declined early Tuesday afternoon to predict a specific amount of snow for Forsyth and Guilford counties Thursday night into Friday.

"It's still way too early," Strickler said. "We are not mentioning accumulation at this time.

"Some light accumulation is possible, but temperatures will be really marginal," Strickler said.

Thursday night's forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain and then snow in Forsyth and Surry counties and snow in Watauga with low temperatures ranging from around 33 degrees in Winston-Salem, around 31 degrees in Mount Airy and around 26 degrees in Boone.