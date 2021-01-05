Snow possible for the Triad Thursday night into Friday. Mountain counties are already seeing winter weather.

It was already snowing in Ashe and Watauga counties Tuesday, Jan. 5, amid a winter-weather advisory from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, in effect until 10 p.m.
The Triad might get light snow Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say.
The upper elevations of Ashe and Watauga counties were seeing snow Tuesday afternoon, said Dennis Sleighter, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg. Snow accumulation is expected to be 2 to 4 inches in elevations above 3,500 feet, Sleighter said.
A weak upper-level disturbance moving across the North Carolina mountains Tuesday was producing snow across the higher elevations and rain mixed with snow in the lower elevations, the weather service said.
Temperatures above 3,500 feet in elevation are expected to remain at or below freezing through Tuesday, allowing snow to accumulate in Ashe and Watauga counties. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.
The snow will continue through Tuesday's evening hours, Sleighter said.
Tuesday's forecast for Boone called for a 60% chance of rain and snow amid cloudy skies with a high temperature near 40 degrees. There is a 60% chance of rain and snow Tuesday night in Watauga County with a low temperature around 24 degrees.
Roads in Ashe and Watauga counties will be slippery, the weather service said.
In Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Davie counties, a mixture of rain and snow is possible Thursday night through Friday night as a strong pressure system crosses the Southeast and Carolinas, the weather service said.
Cold temperatures across the mountains and the Interstate 40 corridor east toward the Triad may combine with moisture to produce snow Thursday and Friday, especially across higher mountain elevations, the weather service said.
Light snow could fall in the Triad, said Mike Strickler, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Forecasters declined early Tuesday afternoon to predict a specific amount of snow for Forsyth and Guilford counties Thursday night into Friday.
"It's still way too early," Strickler said. "We are not mentioning accumulation at this time.
"Some light accumulation is possible, but temperatures will be really marginal," Strickler said.
Thursday night's forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain and then snow in Forsyth and Surry counties and snow in Watauga with low temperatures ranging from around 33 degrees in Winston-Salem, around 31 degrees in Mount Airy and around 26 degrees in Boone.
Friday's forecast calls for a 50% to 60% chance of rain mixed with snow amid mostly cloudy skies in Forsyth, Surry and Watauga counties with high temperatures near 38 degrees in Winston-Salem, near 39 degrees in Mount Airy and near 34 degrees in Boone.
It's expected to snow 2 to 4 inches Thursday night and Friday in Ashe and Watauga counties, Sleighter said.
