Snow showers possible for Monday morning in Triad

The Triad could wake up Monday to snow showers resulting in less than a half-inch of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

The precipitation is expected to begin early Monday as rain before shifting to a 50% chance of snow showers starting at 6 and ending later in the morning.

The weather service said there is a 20% chance of light snow Monday night.

The conditions could produce slippery roads. Drivers should slow down and use caution amid limited visibility, the weather service said.

For Northwest North Carolina, the forecast is a 50% chance of rain or snow showers after 4 a.m. Monday with little or no snow accumulation expected.

There is an 80% chance of snow showers Monday night with up to an inch of new snow.

