Snowfall expected Friday could break Triad records

There is an increasing likelihood that the Triad will see its fourth measurable snowfall of 2022 on Friday, forecasters said Wednesday afternoon.

If a quartet of snowstorms in a single month sounds unusual for the area, that’s because it is. In fact, there have never been more than four accumulating snow events in the Triad in a month for as long as daily weather data has been kept, said Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the State Climate Office of North Carolina in Raleigh.

Official figures for Greensboro show the Triad has had four snowfalls of at least an inch in a month only six times. The most recent was in February 2015. The other four-snow months were March 1960, January 1966, February 1979, February 1989 and January of 2000. (Greensboro’s data is typically used for historical comparisons in the Triad because there is a decades-long gap in records for Winston-Salem in the 20th century.)

“Longtime Triad residents still talk about March 1960, when it snowed on three Wednesdays in a row,” said Davis, who grew up in Kernersville. “When I first heard about that, it came across in the same exaggerated vein as walking to school uphill both ways, but it's true!”