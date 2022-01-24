So many questions, so few answers in tragedy at Davidson County facility

Most were marked as having been “corrected” with bureaucratic language similar to this found in a February 2018 report: “During the interview the Administrator stated that the department heads meet monthly to discuss concerns and issues that cannot wait for the quarterly meeting and that she expected the team would meet in (MONTH) to discuss improvements.”

Well, then. It’s nobody’s fault. We'll fix it. Pinky swear.

Still, the noted deficiencies include leaving residents without showers for up to two weeks, leaving residents with incontinence issues in soiled undergarments, restricting visitation hours (even for a terminally ill resident) and in one instance, failing to notify the guardian of a resident who had been taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A few observations from reports filed in February 2018 and June 2021:

“The resident stated she would like to have a shower 2 times a week but that it was often 2-3 before she received a shower. …She also stated she was told she could not have one because of the kind of medication she was taking.”