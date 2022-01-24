So many questions, so few answers in tragedy at Davidson County facility

A week on from the news that two people had died and two residents of the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center were in critical care at local hospitals, the hand-wringing and the finger-pointing have only just begun.
Investigators from agencies including, but not limited to, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the state Department of Health and Human Services, the State Bureau of Investigation and the federal government have started the arduous process of pinning the blame on … somebody.
How could they not?
Two dead and two who approached death on the same day in a for-profit care center demands intense scrutiny. Politicians and prosecutors, even Gov. Roy Cooper, were indignant, righteously and rightfully so.
“This is deeply troubling,” Cooper said. “We must make sure that we’re looking after people in these kinds of facilities and the matter should be fully investigated and that’s what I expect to happen.”
But the anger, righteous or not, fails to acknowledge one key fact: Warning lights have been blinking for years.
State and federal investigators already know that and have recorded their findings in reports since at least 2018. The operators of Pine Ridge have been fined more than $120,000 since 2018 for infractions that arguably stemmed from not having enough staff to care for elderly and infirm residents.
But the bigger question is simple and may take years to answer: How could it happen?
Deficiencies noted
The initial report from Thomasville police last week was jaw-dropping.
Panicked calls, likely from residents and their loved ones, brought officers to Pine Ridge Sunday Jan. 16 — the same day ice and snow ground the entire region to an involuntary halt.
Two residents were dead, and two were transported to local hospitals. Police noted that Pine Ridge had three employees caring for 98 residents, many of whom experience difficulty with the most basic of human functions.
“Obviously the weather and road conditions contributed to the inadequate staffing issues with this facility,” said Captain Brad Sainting in the police report.
What Saintsing didn’t know is that Pine Ridge has been accused of short-staffing before — and the blame could not be foisted off on bad weather or COVID-19.
Pine Ridge was fined $101,124 in 2018 and $23,320 in 2021 following reports filed by the state DHHS and federal officials. Principle LTC, based in Kinston, is the operator of Pine Ridge.
More than 40 deficiencies — recorded through interviews with residents, staff and Pine Ridge’s own records — were noted.
Most were marked as having been “corrected” with bureaucratic language similar to this found in a February 2018 report: “During the interview the Administrator stated that the department heads meet monthly to discuss concerns and issues that cannot wait for the quarterly meeting and that she expected the team would meet in (MONTH) to discuss improvements.”
Well, then. It’s nobody’s fault. We'll fix it. Pinky swear.
Still, the noted deficiencies include leaving residents without showers for up to two weeks, leaving residents with incontinence issues in soiled undergarments, restricting visitation hours (even for a terminally ill resident) and in one instance, failing to notify the guardian of a resident who had been taken by ambulance to a hospital.
A few observations from reports filed in February 2018 and June 2021:
“The resident stated she would like to have a shower 2 times a week but that it was often 2-3 before she received a shower. …She also stated she was told she could not have one because of the kind of medication she was taking.”
“The family member stated she was only allowed to visit the resident (who was receiving end of life care) twice per week, on Wednesday and on Sunday. She said it made it difficult because there were several family members who wanted to visit with the resident, but the visitation was only allowed twice per week, and only two family members were allowed to visit the resident at a time. …
“She felt like the resident was aware of the limited visitation because he would ask how come they did not come and visit him as often as they used to visit.”
That’s heart-breaking.
'Oh my God'
The blame for those “deficiencies,” like that of this most recent tragedy, seemed in the reports to be placed at the feet of staffing shortages.
Interviews from Pine Ridge staff, including nurses and nurse’s assistants, turned up similar concerns about staffing levels for at least four years.
“An interview on 1/28/2018 with Nurse #41 revealed oh my god we are short staff and the state is here. … The nurse #41 stated that there just was not enough staff to take care of the residents they way they should. We just do what we can around here.”
So, Pine Ridge had to know that staffing was a problem.
Sad, but that seems to be the standard in an industry that banks on Medicaid payments. Oh, apropos of nothing, nowhere in any report has anyone stated the obvious: Pay workers more and take less in profit.
Principle LTC officials have not responded to media requests seeking comment. That’s the smart play as prosecutors and elected officials will ask questions that cannot be ducked.
However, a prepared statement circulated Monday says that the two deceased residents were dead when emergency workers arrived and funeral homes had already been contacted. The statement also blamed staffing shortages on weather and COVID-19.
What happens next likely follows a familiar playbook. Investigators file reports that confirm (and likely expound upon) deficiencies already noted.
Criminal charges will be considered. If the operators mislead investigators about staffing levels (or addressing concerns about same), federal Medicaid or wire fraud charges could be on the table.
Some answers may take months, if not years, and could come via inevitable civil wrongful death and/or medical malpractice lawsuits.
“There’s the potential for going after actual malice,” said one plaintiff’s attorney, on condition of anonymity, who has handled many such cases. “If they’ve had notices of dangerous conditions and did nothing to correct it, that’s like a driver having a previous DWI and then killing somebody. That establishes malice.”
Beyond that, the Legislature, if the honorables are truly outraged, may well hold hearings and make a half-hearted attempt to answer the big one.
How did this happen?
It’s a question demanding an answer.
“I believe we’re to the point where they will be held accountable,” state Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, told WGHP last week. “That’s an understatement.”
