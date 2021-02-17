Soccer Unlimited to close after 40 years in Winston-Salem

A sign hanging a few dribbles from a storefront display featuring a sweet Man U jersey indicated that Soccer Unlimited should have already been open.

But the lights were off, and the half-dozen parking spots featuring a paint scheme reminiscent of an old-school black-and-white soccer ball were empty.

No big deal, really. Not many people are out shopping for cleats or shin guards the day before an ice storm in February during a pandemic.

But the store, a go-to for generations of parents raising girls and boys dreaming of becoming the next Lionel Messi or Alex Morgan, had announced out of the blue (via Facebook) Tuesday evening that it was closing its doors after nearly 40 years.

“Yeah, I’m sorry about that,” owner Brian Fitzgerald said Wednesday. “It’s just me and one other guy in here these days. I must have just missed you. … It’s a little difficult to talk about.”

Building community

Soccer Unlimited, for those out there who may not have spent hours prowling sidelines, opened its doors in 1982 - nearly the exact time as soccer grew from a sport favored by immigrants to a near-obsession for generations of suburban kids.