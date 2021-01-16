Social studies teachers tackle hard topic of bloody riot on Capitol Hill

"I try to stay as factual as I can," he said. "There's a lot of false narratives floating around."

Borkowski describes himself as a political moderate who doesn't shy away from telling his students where he stands on certain issues.

"I have a bias toward being moderate. I'll make an argument, but I'll let them have their say," he said. "I have several Republican students who come back at me, and I love it. And I think the world of them for doing it. We learn from each other."

Ayana Mitchell, who teaches social studies at Paisley International Baccalaureate, said much of the discussion in her classes has centered around the differences between the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer and the Capitol riot.

In the days after the insurrection some in the media noted the lack of resistance among some police, though footage has since emerged of police officers trying to fight off the mob. In one case, a police officer was seen posing for a photograph with one of the rioters; in another, an officer escorted a woman down the Capitol steps. Trump also told the rioters that they were "very special" and he loved them. Those words and images contrast sharply with a protest outside of The White House in June when police used teargas and batons to clear protestors so Trump could pose with a Bible in front of a church.