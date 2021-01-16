Social studies teachers tackle hard topic of bloody riot on Capitol Hill

The Jan. 6 insurrection by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump provided area social studies teachers a chance to fold real-world events into their lessons, prompting discussions on the electoral college, the First Amendment, sedition and racism.
Liz Weide, who teaches American History II at West Forsyth High School, regularly pulls from current events.
"I do it to show these things are relevant, and they are learning the roots of what is taking place," she said.
On Monday, the first day after a three-week holiday break, Weide devoted her entire class to a discussion on the violent siege. Students talked about their concerns and what they found confusing.
"Most of them had been watching the news. There weren't many questions about why it happened. There were more discussions on 'Do you think Trump incited it?' Even kids who were previously Trump supporters said, 'Yes,' which did surprise me. We've been trying to be careful not to just single out Trump. We've been careful to say that this division is happening on both sides of the political spectrum," she said.
In reaction to the shocking events of Jan. 6, Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus sent out a note to teachers throughout the district, asking them to give students space to talk about their feelings.
In addition, social studies teachers were provided with resources from such places at the Bill of Rights Institute, National Geographic and PBS NewsHour.
Rebecca McKnight, the director of social studies for the district, said that while the insurrection provided learning opportunities for students, classrooms can be a good place for teachers to talk to their younger students about some of the violent images they may have seen.
"It's hard to look at the images and video and hear commentary and not have a personal reaction, so I think students are asking questions and teachers are doing the best they can to answer questions," McKnight said.
Christian Borkowski, a social studies teacher at Reagan High School, began hearing from his students on the day of the insurrection, even though they were still on holiday break.
"I got a bunch of text messages from kids," Borkowski said. "Before Christmas, the kids asked me if there would be violence and I told them I didn't think so, that we'd have a peaceful transition of power. I had to apologize for being wrong."
By chance, Borkowski has been teaching Schenck v. the United States, a Supreme Court case from 1919 that explores the limitation of free speech. That issue is now being explored in regards to social media platforms banning Trump from their platforms. Students in Advanced Placement Government and Politics classes will need to know about that Supreme Court case on their exam, Borkowski said.
Borkowski said he spent some time in his classes dispelling myths about the insurrection, such as the involvement of Antifa. There is no evidence that the anti-fascist group was involved, though it has been pushed out by some extremist groups.
"I try to stay as factual as I can," he said. "There's a lot of false narratives floating around."
Borkowski describes himself as a political moderate who doesn't shy away from telling his students where he stands on certain issues.
"I have a bias toward being moderate. I'll make an argument, but I'll let them have their say," he said. "I have several Republican students who come back at me, and I love it. And I think the world of them for doing it. We learn from each other."
Ayana Mitchell, who teaches social studies at Paisley International Baccalaureate, said much of the discussion in her classes has centered around the differences between the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer and the Capitol riot.
In the days after the insurrection some in the media noted the lack of resistance among some police, though footage has since emerged of police officers trying to fight off the mob. In one case, a police officer was seen posing for a photograph with one of the rioters; in another, an officer escorted a woman down the Capitol steps. Trump also told the rioters that they were "very special" and he loved them. Those words and images contrast sharply with a protest outside of The White House in June when police used teargas and batons to clear protestors so Trump could pose with a Bible in front of a church.
Mitchell's seventh-grade social studies class was not as engaged as her high school class. But she said she thought it was important to talk to them about it.
"I rearranged my lesson. It's a hot topic right now in America as a whole and I told my children this is historical. I told them that they may have kids one day who will ask them. 'What happened back in the day when y'all had Trump as president?' " she said.
When students argue points in Weide's class, she makes them cite sources. One of her first lessons of the semester involves finding legitimate news sources and recognizing media bias.
"So when we got questions about Antifa, I asked 'What was your source? Did you check another source? No? Do me a favor and check out stories from other sources and tell me what you find.'" Weide said.
The students in Weide's class cover the political gamut. She said she has worked hard to make her classroom a place for safe and respectful discussions, and she's encouraged by their level of engagement, something she said she didn't see 10 or 15 years ago.
The ability to make sense of this unprecedented and dangerous time in American history underscores the importance of civics and other social sciences, McKnight said.
"We have to teach kids what it means to civilly disagree," she said. "Civil discourse is part of what helped our country be what it is."
Despite all the opportunities to engage kids in current events, teaching kids about the assault and all that led up to it is a challenge, Borkowski said.
"The split among people, the divide among the population, has made my job more difficult," he said.
