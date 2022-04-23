Society's numbness to COVID-19 deaths clouds infectious diseases expert's reflections

Reaching the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic comes with a mixture of hope and way too-often splashes of reality for Dr. David Priest.

As Novant Health Inc.’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer, Priest said he knows intellectually and professionally that fighting a constantly evolving and mutating infectious disease is a marathon.

Yet, he laments that the pandemic’s community spread has been so expansive so unnecessarily because of misinformation, mistrust and country dividing politics.

Priest is increasingly convinced that the pandemic has reached the live-with-it endemic stage.

Yet, he remains concerned about how much local health providers have left to offer to patients fighting to survive COVID-19, the majority of whom are hospitalized because of refusing to take a vaccine a year into its ready availability.

Priest’s reflections of year of the pandemic follows:

What lessons have been learned from year one to year two in terms of patient care, particularly during the delta and omicron surges?

I think our teams got better at understanding how patients with COVID presented and what the best practice was for caring for them, despite there still being limited interventions.

We learned a lot about how these patients need to be supported with ventilators or without ventilators, as well as the need for the use of steroids, anti-viral agents and anti-inflammatory agents.

I think teams got much more efficient about understanding best practice, even though there were not a lot of new therapies available to us.

How draining – physically, emotionally, spiritually, etc. – has the second year of the pandemic been compared with the first?

The second year has been incredibly draining due to uncertainty about when the pandemic is going to end.

The constant need to care for incredibly sick patients and the constant number of deaths we were seeing was tough.

I think what also made it incredibly stressful was the social upheaval around COVID and the political causes of that. I felt like people were not only victims of COVID, but of misinformation and that some of the suffering and death that occurred was avoidable.

All of that made for a really trying time for our team members who would see chatter and misinformation on social media, among other places. That was very discouraging, particularly when you’ve been dealing with it for two years.

How has patient/relatives’ understanding of COVID-19 changed — the recognition it exists and how being unvaccinated contributes to a much larger risk exposure

We’ve kind of stalled in that area because so many folks have essentially chosen one side or the other in terms of the vaccine.

Many people have decided that a public health crisis has two teams, and they’ve chosen one of the two teams, which is unfortunate because in public health we shouldn’t have teams — we should be working together.

I’ve said it before, but there’s really no dodging COVID exposure, meaning that everyone is going to have antibodies to COVID in their bloodstream at some point, either because they were vaccinated to have those antibodies created in a controlled way, or because they got COVID.

Does there remain significant resistance to the realities of the pandemic?

I think to some extent there is resistance.

Unfortunately, we’ve just gotten used to the idea that people are dying of COVID.

We’re almost at a million deaths in the United States, and we kind of tiptoe past that as if it is acceptable and it just isn’t.

What has helped you and your family get through this second year?

I’ve leaned heavily on my faith.

Seeing the suffering that people have endured in real time has caused some dark moments, personally and professionally. I have tried to rely on my own faith and knowing that we were doing our very best to keep our fellow Americans from dying.

Novant Health has been incredibly supportive of myself and our team. Many teammates have reached out to me to provide motivation and sent cards, emails and texts of encouragement.

Those little moments have really kept me going.

What more can be done to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, or is there a resignation that the vaccination levels won’t get much higher?

Additional vaccine products are coming that use a different type of technology.

I think one of the things people have worried about with the vaccines we currently have available was that they use a newer vaccine technology or what seemed newer to them.

There are vaccines coming that have an older vaccine technology. So maybe some people will be more accepting of that.

I also hope more time will help. As time goes by, I hope more people see that the vaccines remain safe and effective.

But I do think there’s also some degree of resignation, and that there are pockets of the population that will never be vaccinated.

What do you think the next 6-12 months hold in terms of the pandemic, patient care and hopefully finally getting a sustained break?

I’m hopeful that we’ll get at least a few months of lower COVID activity.

I’m also optimistic that we’re done with the pandemic phase of this, but it doesn’t mean that COVID is gone.

Even if it becomes endemic, it can be very deadly for people.

We must hope and pray that a variant doesn’t come along that eludes our vaccines and the current immunity that many people have.

