Solar incentive reboot: Bill looks to restore expired NC tax credit

New legislation aims to resurrect a North Carolina tax-credit program for renewable energy projects that was phased out in 2015 but has still netted more than $1 billion for homeowners and companies in the years since it ended.

House Bill 1123, which was filed Thursday and sent to the finance committee Tuesday, mirrors legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2007 establishing a 35% credit on investments in new solar, wind, biomass and other energy sources that don’t rely on burning fossil fuels.

In a significant change, though, the new legislation would limit the credits to solar projects.

Like the 2007 law, the latest legislation caps credits for businesses at $2.5 million. That means the biggest solar investment a company could make and still get a full 35% credit would be about $7.1 million.

Investors in industrial parks that meet a set of clean-energy requirements can claim up to $5 million in tax credits.

Credits would top out at $3,500 for individual homeowners.

N.C. Rep. Amber Baker of Forsyth County, one of the bill’s three sponsors, did not reply to a request for comment Tuesday.

'Significant for the state'

While the original 2007 tax incentives effectively ended eight years after they were adopted, the largest investors were given up to a decade to claim their credits. Through 2021, about $1.6 billion in credits had been awarded, according to N.C. Department of Revenue.

About $122 million in credits was claimed in 2021.

The 2007 law fueled a wave of investment in solar energy more than a decade before Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order establishing initial state goals aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Restoring the solar tax credits “would be significant for the state” in its efforts to shift to clean energy, said Matt Abele, director of marketing and communications at the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

North Carolina homeowners who pay federal taxes are already eligible for a 26% tax credit on their solar investment.

A Duke Energy program that offered rebates of up to $4,000 for homeowners who installed panels and as much as $30,000 for businesses expired this year. However, only about one-quarter of applicants were approved because there was a limited pool of funds.

Solar and wind energy are key elements in North Carolina’s strategy to meet enhanced climate-related targets included in a subsequent Cooper order issued in January, including a 50% reduction in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, and “net-zero” emissions no later than 2050.

'Secondary market'

Duke Energy, North Carolina’s largest utility, claimed $16.6 million in credits in 2021.

Apple Inc., which has developed a 58-megawatt solar farm to power its data center in Catawba County, took advantage of $4.9 million in credits last year.

But while the 2007 law was a boon for clean energy, it also spawned a “secondary market” when solar investors began selling their tax credits to companies including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, which has cashed in on more than $200 million worth, including $42 million in 2021 alone, according to the N.C. Department of Revenue.

Other purchasers of credits in 2021 included Aetna Life Insurance Company, $3.4 million; Citibank, $2.4 million; Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, $2.2 million; Progressive Premier Insurance Company of Illinois, $2.4 million; Integon Indemnity Corporation, $1.9 million; John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA, $1.7 million; and Builders Mutual Insurance Co., $1.45 million.

Those kinds of figures have elicited complaints that the solar incentives ended up benefiting big companies that simply bought them rather than “earning” them as incentives for investing in clean energy. But Abele stressed that the success of the program should be measured by its overall economic impact.

He pointed to a 2016 report by RTI International, a Raleigh-based nonprofit research organization, which concluded that for every $1 of the tax credit claimed, there was $1.64 in revenue returned to state and local governments.

The study also found that 85% of all renewable energy investments valued at more than $1 million were in rural counties, which often lack sources of significant local tax revenue.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

