Solar snapshot: One week of proposed NC projects

Mention solar energy, and images that likely come to mind for most people are endless arrays of panels sprawling over hundreds of acres or smaller rooftop collections on homes.

But in between the massive and minimal are systems powering businesses, government buildings and even churches. Among the hundreds of documents filed with the N.C. Utilities Commission each week are official Reports of Construction required before solar systems with less than 2 megawatts of capacity can be installed.

A scan of a week’s worth of filings from Nov. 10 through this past Friday (that’s seven working days, since the commission doesn’t post documents on weekends) offers a glimpse of who is installing rooftop systems on buildings other than homes.

Banking on solar

Truliant Federal Credit Union officially advised the utilities commission of a planned project it announced in April to add an array of 880 panels on its soon-to-open Winston-Salem operations center. Electricity produced by the $589,000, 352-kilowatt system will power the 151,000-square-foot former Macy’s at Hanes Mall. The panels will generate enough electricity to serve the equivalent of 44 average homes, according to the company.

Durham municipal buildings

The city of Durham reported plans to install solar systems on four facilities. Here’s a look at the buildings involved, production capacity and projected cost for each:

Plant Maintenance Building, 470 kilowatts, $940,000

Durham Police Department headquarters, 186 kilowatts, $373,000

Public Works Operations Center, 95 kilowatts, $191,000

City Hall, 60 kilowatts, $124,000

Other planned North Carolina projects reported to the utilities commission over the seven days include:

McFarland Construction, Charlotte, 356 kilowatts, $610,000

Piedmont Composites and Tooling, Taylorsville, 299 kilowatts, $608,000

South Sea Rattan Collections, Greensboro, 66 kilowatts, $93,000

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 44.27 kilowatts, $120,000

Transylvania Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 34.6 kilowatts, $75,000

Moose Pharmacy, Salisbury, 28.7 kilowatts, $85,000

Congregational Church of Pinehurst, $47,600, 21.84 kilowatts