Some COVID-19 vaccination centers will be closed Thursday. Forsyth health department, Cone Health rescheduling appointments.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will close its COVID-19 vaccination center Thursday, with Cone Health closing centers Thursday and Friday.
The likelihood of an overnight ice storm had the county health department, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health warning Tuesday that they were planning for vaccine shipment delays.
Novant and Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached on their vaccination plans for Thursday.
Forsyth health officials said vaccinations set for Thursday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building have been rescheduled for Feb. 25 with the same appointment times.
The department said it "is assessing the situation for Friday with tentative plans to open the mass vaccination site."
The department also canceled Thursday's drive-thru testing at EMS Triangle Station. The testing located at Gate 9 of the fairgrounds is still scheduled to open Saturday.
Cone closed its vaccination clinics and testing sites for Thursday and Friday at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, the Burlington Manufacturer’s Outlet Center, and a community clinic at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on East Market Street in Greensboro.
People who have appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the coliseum or BMOC will be offered an appointment on Saturday or Sunday.
The health groups said shipments typically are received from federal sources on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
“At this time, it’s uncertain when they will arrive. This could cause some vaccination appointments to be rescheduled,” the groups said in a joint statement Tuesday.
If appointments have to be rescheduled, each organization will inform the public through their websites, social media and the news media, the groups said.
They will also each inform their own patients of the changes in their appointments.
Novant said Tuesday it was evaluating the need to postpone first-dose appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The second-dose vaccination event at St. Peter's Church & World Outreach Center will continue as planned on Saturday.
Wake Forest Baptist said it already has received second-dose vaccines for this week. Atrium Health, parent company of Wake Forest Baptist, is transferring some first doses to Winston-Salem to help cover the needs for a short time if shipments continue to be delayed due to weather.
All three organizations said they are equipped with backup power to keep the vaccines at the proper temperature for storage in the event of a power outage.
The weather forecast for Wednesday night and overnight Thursday calls for icy conditions that could cause power outages and dangerous conditions that could make driving difficult or impossible.
