Some COVID-19 vaccination centers will be closed Thursday. Forsyth health department, Cone Health rescheduling appointments.

People who have appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the coliseum or BMOC will be offered an appointment on Saturday or Sunday.

The health groups said shipments typically are received from federal sources on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

“At this time, it’s uncertain when they will arrive. This could cause some vaccination appointments to be rescheduled,” the groups said in a joint statement Tuesday.

If appointments have to be rescheduled, each organization will inform the public through their websites, social media and the news media, the groups said.

They will also each inform their own patients of the changes in their appointments.

Novant said Tuesday it was evaluating the need to postpone first-dose appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The second-dose vaccination event at St. Peter's Church & World Outreach Center will continue as planned on Saturday.

Wake Forest Baptist said it already has received second-dose vaccines for this week. Atrium Health, parent company of Wake Forest Baptist, is transferring some first doses to Winston-Salem to help cover the needs for a short time if shipments continue to be delayed due to weather.