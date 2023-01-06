Some lane closures on Silas Creek Parkway will continue through Monday in Winston-Salem

The southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue in Winston-Salem were closed Friday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department said.

One of the lanes was scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. Friday and remain open Saturday and Sunday, the utilities department said. Both southbound lanes again will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, the utilities department said. Details will be in place, and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Repairs to a broken water line have been completed, but additional time is needed to finish the road road work and paving.

The southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue were initially closed Dec. 27 for the repair work to a broken 16-inch water pipe, said Gale Ketteler, a spokeswoman for the utilities department said.

The water line broke amid the frigid temperatures in Winston-Salem in late December, Ketteler said. Repair crews had to dig deep to where they needed to make the repair, she said.

Repair crews also must follow state guidelines in their work because Silas Creek Parkway, which is N.C. 67, is a state-maintained road, Ketteler said. The water line is below the road.